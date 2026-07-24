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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 24, 2026

US trade representative Jamieson Greer unveiled the levies, which take effect on July 24 and range from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent.

US unveils new tariffs on 60 partners as Trump rebuilds trade agenda

The United States said on July 23 that it would impose new tariffs on 60 trading partners over forced labour concerns, replacing an expiring global duty rolled out by President Donald Trump earlier in 2026.

The levies, which take effect on July 24, range from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent and impact major economies like China, India and the European Union.

The Trump administration has moved swiftly to rebuild the president’s tariff wall after the Supreme Court struck down a host of his duties in February – dealing a blow to his ability to unleash steep levies at will.

After the legal setback, Trump tapped different authorities to reimpose a 10-per-cent tariff on imports. But this only lasts 150 days, expiring on July 24.

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Trump says China’s Xi will visit US on Sept 24

PHOTO: KENNY HOLSTON/NYTIMES

US President Donald Trump said on July 23 that he will discuss artificial intelligence with Chinese President Xi Jinping when he visits the United States on Sept 24.

Xi’s visit comes after the pair met during Trump’s trip to China earlier this year.

While in Beijing, Trump invited the Chinese leader to the White House.

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‘Like a war zone’: France evacuates 20,000 due to wildfires

PHOTO: AFP

Black smoke darkened the skies and crackling flames roared through pine trees in a forest in southwest France on July 23 as wildfires have forced more than 20,000 residents and holidaymakers to flee.



Around 800 firefighters have been fighting the flames some 50km west of Bordeaux.



Hundreds of gendarmes and soldiers have also joined the operation, while firefighting planes have been dumping water since the blaze erupted on July 22.

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US says Saudi nuclear deal off without Israel recognition

PHOTO: REUTERS

US President Donald Trump conditioned a civilian nuclear cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia on July 23 on Riyadh normalising relations with Israel, an action the kingdom has so far refused to take.

Trump said the deal would take effect only if Saudi Arabia joined the US-brokered Abraham Accords under which several Arab states established ties with Israel.

The kingdom has long rejected joining the accords absent a pathway towards Palestinian statehood.

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Gold falls 2% as Middle East tensions fuel inflation fears, rate-hike bets

PHOTO: REUTERS

Gold fell more than 2 per cent on July 23, retreating from the previous session’s two-week high, as the Middle East conflict drove up energy prices, fuelling inflation concerns and reinforcing expectations of US interest-rate hikes.

Spot gold was down 2 per cent at US$4,047.26 (S$5,231.81) per ounce by 11.51am EDT, having hit its highest level since July 7, on July 22.

US gold futures for August delivery slid 2.5 per cent to US$4,050.

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