While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 23

G-20 ministers fail to reach consensus on fossil fuels, Russia

The Group of Twenty (G-20) energy ministers meeting in India ended without a consensus on the phase-down of fossil fuels, adding to the sluggish progress on climate diplomacy ahead of key meetings this year.

While some countries agreed on the need to phase down unabated use of oil and gas, others argued that concerns over emissions could be addressed by carbon removal technologies, according to the meeting’s outcome document.

Saturday’s talks in the coastal province of Goa were intended to set the tone on energy transition ahead of a meeting of G-20 leaders in September and the COP28 forum in Dubai in December.

The ministers met as extreme weather batters parts of Europe, Asia and the US, including heat waves that have toppled temperature records and led to deaths in India and elsewhere.

