While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 2

Zelensky says ‘serious threat’ remains at nuclear plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Saturday that a “serious threat” remained at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and said Russia was “technically ready” to provoke a localised explosion at the facility.

Mr Zelensky cited Ukrainian intelligence as the source of his information.

“There is a serious threat because Russia is technically ready to provoke a local explosion at the station, which could lead to a (radiation) release,” Mr Zelensky told a joint news conference in Kyiv with visiting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

He gave no further details. Ukrainian military intelligence has previously said Russian troops had mined the plant.

