While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 19

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into sea

North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, hours after an American nuclear-armed submarine made its first South Korean port call in decades.

The launch was reported by South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), according to Yonhap, who said they were fired early on Wednesday from the Sunan area in Pyongyang, and flew some 550km before splashing into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

The JCS condemned the launches as “acts of significant provocation” and a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Japan’s defence ministry also recorded the launches.

One dead, hundreds injured in Bangladesh clashes