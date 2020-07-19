While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 19

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases second day in row

The World Health Organisation reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, with the total rising by 259,848 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases reported on Saturday were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 237,743 on Friday. Deaths rose by 7,360, the biggest one-day increase since May 10.

Deaths have been averaging 4,800 a day in July, up slightly from an average of 4,600 a day in June.

Russia is trying to beat the West to a Covid-19 vaccine

A top Russian official said his country could roll out a vaccine against Covid-19 as soon as September, while denying accusations that hackers working for the country's intelligence agency tried to steal sensitive data from rival researchers in Britain, the US and Canada.

President Vladimir Putin has made finding a vaccine a top priority.

In Russia's race to be the first to find a vaccine against Covid-19, it's taking an approach that would be shunned in other countries, claiming it will know in just three months of trials whether its leading candidate works.

Pakistan to relocate lonely elephant to Cambodia sanctuary

A Pakistani court approved the relocation of a lonely and mistreated elephant to Cambodia on Saturday after the pachyderm became the subject of a high-profile rights campaign backed by music star Cher.

Kaavan was kept in chains at Islamabad Zoo and exhibited symptoms of mental illness, prompting global outrage over his treatment and a petition demanding his release that garnered over 400,000 signatures.

The capital's High Court ordered Kaavan's freedom in May and instructed wildlife officials to find him a "suitable sanctuary".

Russell starts row, accusing Red Bull of making Albon 'look like an idiot'

Williams driver George Russell was quickly rebuked by Max Verstappen on Saturday after criticising the way Red Bull were treating Alex Albon.

The 22-year-old British driver said he felt that Red Bull had made Albon, a 24-year-old London-born Thai driver "look like an idiot" at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen hit back saying Russell knew nothing about Red Bull.

Football: Aubameyang fires Arsenal past Man City into FA Cup final

Arsenal ambushed FA Cup holders Manchester City as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a goal in each half to secure a 2-0 semi-final victory at an empty Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Days after Mikel Arteta's side beat Premier League champions Liverpool, the Spaniard outfoxed his managerial mentor Pep Guardiola as his players executed his plan to perfection.

Predictably, City enjoyed the majority of possession, but Arsenal were gritty and disciplined as well as being lethal on the counter-attack as they reached their 21st FA Cup final.

