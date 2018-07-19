While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 19

White House struggles to contain fallout from Trump-Putin summit

The White House struggled on Wednesday to contain the furore over President Donald Trump’s heavily criticised summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, denying Trump ever meant to say that Moscow was no longer targeting the United States.

Trump, facing a political uproar over his failure to confront Putin during their Helsinki summit on Monday over Russia’s 2016 US election meddling, adopted his usual defiant posture, calling his critics deranged.

Asked by reporters before a morning Cabinet meeting at the White House whether Russia was still targeting the United States, Trump shook his head and said, “No.”

But at a later news briefing, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the President was saying “no” to answering questions not to the question itself.

READ MORE HERE

Leaving on a jetsuit? London store offers chance to hover like Iron Man

Ever fancied a dab at being Iron Man? Now you can. A jet suit created by a British former commodities trader has gone on sale in a London department store with a cool price tag of £340,000 (S$460,000).

Made up of five miniature jet engines mounted on the pilot's arms and back, and also of electronics and 3D printed parts, the suit by Gravity Industries is reminiscent of the one worn by Robert Downey Jr as Marvel superhero Iron Man.

Running on jet fuel or diesel, it has a speed record of 51kmh and altitude limit of 3,658m, though inventor Richard Browning hovers only a few metres above the ground when using it, for safety reasons.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia minister defends relative who was mocked on social media

A minister in Malaysia has spoken in support of a relative who is "like a brother" after images of the man with were mocked on social media.

Photos of the man attending a senators' swearing-in ceremony went viral, with Netizens saying there appeared to be "a ghost" in Parliament.

The man in question is a Singaporean called Arunachalanandaji, said Hindraf leader P. Waytha Moorthy on Wednesday. Mr Arunachalanandaji, he said, is residing in India and has dedicated his life to propagating world peace.

READ MORE HERE

British Airways says Heathrow flights hit by computer problems

British Airways cancelled and delayed flights at London's Heathrow, Europe's biggest airport, on Wednesday due to problems with a supplier's IT systems.

A number of British Airways flights were cancelled or being delayed by several hours at Heathrow's Terminal 5.

The carrier suffered a massive computer system failure in May 2017, caused by a power supply issue near Heathrow, which stranded 75,000 customers over a busy holiday weekend.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Sarri wants to keep Hazard at Chelsea and improve him

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri wants to keep Belgian forward Eden Hazard at the Premier League club and improve him as a player.

Hazard, part of the Belgium team who finished third at the World Cup, has been linked with European champions Real Madrid and hinted last week he would like to move to the Spanish capital.

"He (Hazard) is one of the top two or three European players, and I look forward to working with him," Sarri told a news conference on Wednesday. "Hazard is a very high-level player. I hope that I will manage to improve him."

READ MORE HERE