While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 17

More US states mandate masks to staunch coronavirus pandemic

More US state governors on Thursday required residents to wear face-coverings in public, siding with the view that mask mandates are necessary to fight a worsening coronavirus pandemic rather than simply a matter of personal choice.

The Democratic governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, announced he was requiring most people to wear face coverings in public indoor spaces, such as stores and businesses.

The Republican governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, issued a similar statewide mandate, while Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, also a Republican, widened his earlier directive to include more people.

All three had resisted issuing such mandates but said the resurgence of the health crisis left them no choice.

Twitter stepped up search to fill top security job ahead of hack

Twitter had stepped up its search for a chief information security officer in recent weeks, two people familiar with the search told Reuters, before the breach of high-profile accounts on Wednesday raised alarms about the platform's security.

The FBI's San Francisco division is leading an inquiry into the Twitter hacking, as more Washington lawmakers called for an accounting of how it happened.

The law enforcement agency said hackers committed cryptocurrency fraud after they seized control of the Twitter accounts of celebrities and political figures including Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, Barack Obama and Elon Musk.

Gokada app founder died of multiple stab wounds

The technology entrepreneur found slain and dismembered in his luxury Manhattan condominium earlier this week died of multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso, the New York City medical examiner said on Thursday.

The body of Fahim Saleh, 33-year-old founder of the popular motorbike-hailing app Gokada, was discovered in his apartment on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Local media reported that his body had been decapitated and dismembered, the parts placed into separate plastic garbage bags.

Policemen jailed over acid attack on Indonesian graft buster

Two Indonesian police officers were jailed on Thursday for partially blinding a top corruption investigator in an acid attack that sparked widespread anger in the graft-riddled South-east Asian nation.

A Jakarta court handed Ronny Bugis and Rahmat Kadir Mahulette one-and-a-half and two-year prison sentences, respectively, after convicting them of the 2017 attack on Novel Baswedan, a senior member of Indonesia's Corruption Eradication Commission.

Baswedan, 43, was set upon in the capital as he walked home from a mosque following early morning prayers.

Football: Real Madrid win 34th La Liga title

Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 34th La Liga title with one game to spare by beating Villarreal 2-1 at home on Thursday thanks to two goals from their leading scorer Karim Benzema.

Real have 86 points after 37 games, seven more than deposed champions Barcelona who were beaten 2-1 at home to Osasuna.

Benzema fired through the legs of Villarreal keeper Sergio Asenjo to put Madrid ahead after 29 minutes and then converted a penalty in the 77th to help Real on their way to a remarkable 10th consecutive league win.

