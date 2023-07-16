While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 16

Helping Ukraine, stopping Putin ‘in our self- interest’

Russia is “an extremely dangerous” power whose aggression towards its neighbours and disregard for international laws must be decisively dealt with, said Norway’s top diplomat.

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, seen as a fundamental threat to Norway’s own national security, was the basis for the country’s U-turn in March 2022 on a decades-old policy of not supplying arms to non-Nato countries that are at war or at risk of armed conflict.

Oslo will continue to aid Kyiv in its fight against Russia, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt told The Sunday Times.

“When we decided to provide Ukraine with weapons, it was based on the analysis that Ukrainian people have the right to defend themselves,” noted the minister, who was in town on an official visit on Saturday after attending the 56th Asean Foreign Ministers Meeting in Jakarta last week. Norway is a dialogue partner of Asean.

