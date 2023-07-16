While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 16

Helping Ukraine, stopping Putin ‘in our self- interest’
Russia is “an extremely dangerous” power whose aggression towards its neighbours and disregard for international laws must be decisively dealt with, said Norway’s top diplomat.
Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, seen as a fundamental threat to Norway’s own national security, was the basis for the country’s U-turn in March 2022 on a decades-old policy of not supplying arms to non-Nato countries that are at war or at risk of armed conflict.
Oslo will continue to aid Kyiv in its fight against Russia, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt told The Sunday Times.
“When we decided to provide Ukraine with weapons, it was based on the analysis that Ukrainian people have the right to defend themselves,” noted the minister, who was in town on an official visit on Saturday after attending the 56th Asean Foreign Ministers Meeting in Jakarta last week. Norway is a dialogue partner of Asean.
Israel PM hospitalised with apparent dehydration
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered hospital on Saturday with apparent dehydration after a coastal break during a heatwave, delaying the weekly Cabinet meeting even though he declared himself well.
Mr Netanyahu’s office said the 73-year-old was admitted to Sheba Hospital, close to his private residence, after experiencing dizziness, and would stay there overnight.
In a video from hospital, a smiling Mr Netanyahu said he had taken holiday on Friday at the Sea of Galilee in temperatures hitting 38 deg C.
Ben Wallace to resign as Britain’s defence secretary
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he will step down during the next reshuffling of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet, the London-based Times reported.
“I’m not standing next time,” he told the Times, but ruled out going “prematurely” and forcing a by-election.
“I went into politics in the Scottish parliament in 1999. That’s 24 years. I’ve spent well over seven years with three phones by my bed.”
Beer, new tattoo for Wimbledon champ Vondrousova
Marketa Vondrousova plans to celebrate with beer and a new tattoo after becoming one of the most unlikely Wimbledon champions by beating Ons Jabeur in the final on Saturday.
The Prague-based, 24-year-old Czech won 6-4 6-4 against the overwhelming crowd favourite to become the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women’s title.
After punching away a volley on her second match point the left-hander fell to the Centre Court grass. She wore an expression of disbelief after shaking hands with her opponent.
NBA star makes hole-in-one at celebrity golf event
NBA superstar Stephen Curry made a hole-in-one on Saturday, in the second round of a celebrity golf tournament and ran to the green in celebration of the feat.
Curry, a four-time NBA champion guard for the Golden State Warriors, is known as an avid golfer, having even played in a 2017 developmental tour event.
The two-time NBA scoring champion and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player made his ace at the par-3 seventh hole at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South course in Stateline, Nevada.