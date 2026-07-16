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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 16, 2026

American sailors conducting night-time flight operations while transiting the Arabian Sea, in a photo posted online by the US military.

US strikes Iran again as Tehran warns of ‘existential war’

The US struck Iran’s coastal defences and missile sites on July 15 after reimposing a naval blockade of its ports, while Iran threatened to shut off more regional energy exports, saying it was engaged in an “existential war” with America.

The latest escalation comes days after a fragile truce collapsed, raising the spectre of a return to full-scale war, though analysts generally see that as less likely.

Hostilities have intensified since Iran said late on July 11 it had closed the Strait of Hormuz.

Military operations are also keeping ships from transiting the vital artery, which carried about a fifth of global oil and gas shipments before the war.

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SpaceX shares slide below IPO price for the first time

PHOTO: REUTERS

SpaceX shares dropped below their initial public offering price for the first time on July 15, just over a month after the rockets-to-AI firm completed the biggest IPO ever and made Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire.

The shares slid 1.5 per cent to US$134, falling below the US$135 IPO price and well below June’s high that briefly propelled the company’s market valuation above those of Silicon Valley giants Microsoft and Amazon, firms with longer public track records and stronger financial results.

If the decline sticks, it will leave investors who bought into SpaceX at the IPO price sitting on paper losses for the first time.

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Ukraine’s defence minister resigns as part of reshuffle

Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on July 15 he was resigning as part of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Cabinet reshuffle that saw the country’s prime minister step down.

“It was a great honour to serve the Ukrainian people as defence minister,” he wrote on Telegram in a lengthy post listing the achievements of his ministry, which he had taken over in January.

Fedorov in particular hailed the development of drone production and use since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, as well as the start of sweeping army reforms.

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US to require testosterone testing for troops over 30

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on July 15 that military personnel age 30 and older will undergo testing for testosterone deficiency as part of annual health screenings.

“It’s well-established science that as we age, testosterone levels often naturally drop,” Hegseth said, in a video posted on X along with the text: “The High-T Department of War.”

“It’s not about artificial enhancement; it’s about restoring and optimising your natural capabilities, protecting your longevity, and ensuring you have the biological foundation required to sustain the fight,” he said.

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England tried to hold on but it wasn’t enough: Kane

England’s Harry Kane was gutted after his side conceded two late goals to lose to Argentina in the World Cup semi-final on July 15, and the captain said they tried to hold on after going ahead but it was just not enough.

England took the lead through Anthony Gordon’s 55th-minute goal, but came under enormous pressure as Argentina drove forward. Enzo Fernandez netted the equaliser and Lautaro Martinez scored the winner in added time.

“We played a good game for the large majority of it. Once we went 1-0 up, we seemed to just try and hold on,” Kane told the BBC.

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