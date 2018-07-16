While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 16

David Lee in Russia: France win second World Cup with thrilling 4-2 victory over brave Croatia

Like the unofficial French anthem by Magic System that blared through the speakers, there was truly magic in the air in the Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday (July 15).

France were trumped in almost every statistical department – shots attempted, corners won, number of passes and possession.

But Les Bleus triumphed in the one statistic that mattered most – goals – as they beat Croatia 4-2 for their second World Cup.

On eve of Russia summit, Trump calls European Union 'a foe'

On the eve of his meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump rattled allies once more by labelling the European Union a "foe" with regard to trade.

In a pre-summit interview with CBS News' Face the Nation programme aired on Sunday (July 15), Trump lumped in the EU with China and Russia as US economic adversaries.

"I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade," he said.

Police shot dead in US state of Massachusetts



Two people, including one police, were killed Sunday (July 15) in the US state of Massachusetts after a man attacked them with a rock and gun.

The incident took place in Weymouth on Sunday morning, when the deceased officer Michael Chesna pulled over a man driving erratically, according to local officials.

The driver, identified as Emanuel Lopes, fled the scene, prompting Chesna to pursue.

Tennis: Djokovic beats Anderson to win fourth Wimbledon title



Novak Djokovic claimed a fourth Wimbledon title in ruthless fashion as he beat giant South African Kevin Anderson 6-2 6-2 7-6(3) on a sweltering Centre Court on Sunday (July 15).

After the monumental drama provided by both men’s semi-finals, the two longest in Wimbledon history, the showpiece proved something of an anti-climax as Djokovic ended a two-year Grand Slam title drought.

Anderson, bidding to become the first South African to win the men’s title, had spent 21 hours on court to reach his first Wimbledon final and his tank appeared to be empty in the opening two sets as a clinical Djokovic dominated.

World Cup: Anti-Kremlin protesters invade pitch during final

The World Cup final between France and Croatia on Sunday (July 15) was briefly interrupted when three intruders affiliated to anti-Kremlin punk band Pussy Riot ran onto the pitch before being hauled off by stewards.

The pitch invaders, who were dressed in police-style outfits, were later detained by police, one of them told Reuters by telephone from a police station near Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium, venue for the match.

In a post on its Facebook page, the group later said its action was intended to draw attention to what it said were human rights abuses in Russia.

