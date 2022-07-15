While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 15

House backs measure that would restrict sale of F-16s to Turkey

The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved legislation that would create a new hurdle for President Joe Biden's plan to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

The House approved the measure, offered by Democratic Representatives Frank Pallone and Chris Pappas, as an amendment to the annual National Defence Authorisation Act, by 244 to 179.

It is the latest effort by members of Congress to exert control over the sale of the Lockheed Martin aircraft to Nato ally Turkey.

The amendment would bar the United States to sell or transfer the jets to Turkey unless the administration certifies that doing so is essential to US national security and included a description of concrete steps taken to ensure they are not used for repeated unauthorised overflights of Greece.

READ MORE HERE

'No, Mario': Italy's president urges PM Draghi not to quit