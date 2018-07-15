While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 15

Israel and Gaza militants agree to end fierce flare-up of fighting

Israel and Gaza militant groups agreed a ceasefire on Saturday, a Palestinian official said, after Israel launched dozens of air strikes against the Palestinian enclave’s ruling Hamas group and gunmen fired more than 100 rockets across the border.

Palestinian health officials said two teenagers had been killed by one air strike in what was one of the worst flare-ups since the 2014 Israel-Gaza war.

The surge in violence followed mounting public criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over failure to counter a new Palestinian tactic: incendiary kites and balloons launched from Gaza that have burned crops and scrubland in southern Israel.

Two Palestinian teenagers were killed on Saturday, Gaza health officials said, in one of more than 40 air strikes carried out in Gaza by the Israeli military since Friday.

READ MORE HERE

From his Scottish golf resort, Trump tweets about Russia before Putin meeting

US President Donald Trump, at his luxury seaside golf course in Scotland, turned his eye to domestic politics on Saturday - attacking former President Barack Obama, questioning the FBI, torching CNN and bragging about his 2016 win.

With country roads to the golf course cordoned off, and aides mum about the President's activities on a sunny Saturday morning, he gave a lens into his mind around 11am local time. He also said on Twitter that he planned to play golf.

"The stories you heard about the 12 Russians yesterday took place during the Obama Administration, not the Trump Administration," the President tweeted, about Friday's federal indictments against 12 Russian intelligence agents charged with hacking into the Democratic National Committee servers and stealing e-mails.

READ MORE HERE

World Cup: Belgium seal third spot and best finish after 2-0 win against England

Belgium beat England 2-0 in the World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday to secure their best ever finish at a World Cup and send Gareth Southgate’s side home with a second straight loss.

A fourth-minute goal from Thomas Meunier and an 82nd-minute Eden Hazard strike earned Belgium the victory and third place, which improved on their previous best performance of fourth in 1986.

England were on top for most of the second half but with captain Harry Kane looking tired, Belgium’s greater sharpness in the final third proved decisive.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Kerber stuns Williams in straight sets to win Wimbledon title

Angelique Kerber ripped up the script when she stunned Serena Williams 6-3 6-3 to win her first Wimbledon title on Saturday.

The 11th seed took advantage of an error-strewn performance by the seven-times champion to become the first German woman to win the title since Steffi Graf in 1996.

American great Williams, playing in only her fourth tournament since becoming a mother last September, had been looking to match Margaret Court’s record 24 Grand Slam titles.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Djokovic outlasts Nadal in classic Wimbledon semi-final

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reached his fifth Wimbledon final as he resisted everything great rival Rafael Nadal could throw at him to win 6-4 3-6 7-6(9) 3-6 10-8 in a two-day classic that concluded in nerve-jangling tension on Saturday.

With women’s singles finalists Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber waiting in the locker room, Djokovic and Nadal hogged the stage as they continued where they left off the night before under the Centre Court roof.

Their record-extending 52nd career clash had been halted on a knife edge on Friday by Wimbledon’s 11pm curfew after three-times champion Djokovic had saved three set points in a gripping third-set tiebreak to move two sets to one ahead.

READ MORE HERE