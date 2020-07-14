While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 14

Global Covid-19 cases rise above 13 million, with infections going up by 1 million in 5 days

Coronavirus infections rose above 13 million across the world on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, climbing by one million in just five days in a pandemic that has killed more than half a million people.

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there would be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future, with too many countries headed in the wrong direction.

"Let me be blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction, the virus remains public enemy number one," he told a virtual briefing from WHO headquarters in Geneva.

"If basics are not followed, the only way this pandemic is going to go, it is going to get worse and worse and worse. But it does not have to be this way."

California shuts down again as US coronavirus crisis expands

California’s governor ordered a retreat on Monday from the state’s reopening as coronavirus cases soared and the state’s two largest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego, announced all learning will be online-only when classes resume in a few weeks.

California Governor Gavin Newsom shut bars and banned indoor restaurant dining statewide, while closing churches, gyms and hair salons in the hardest-hit counties.

Newsom acted as Covid-19 cases strained hospitals in several rural counties and as infections mounted in Los Angeles and parts of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Pompeo says Beijing claims in South China Sea 'unlawful'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that the United States would treat Beijing's pursuit of resources in the dispute-rife South China Sea as illegal, ramping up pressure on another front.

"We are making clear: Beijing's claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them," Pompeo said in a statement.

The United States has long rejected Beijing's sweeping claims in the South China Sea, aligning itself with Vietnam, the Philippines and other US partners in the region.

Body found at site of search for missing Glee actress Naya Rivera

Rescuers on Monday found a body at the California lake where Glee star Naya Rivera went missing last week.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s office said “recovery is in progress” of the unidentified body, after a sixth day of searching for the US actress began again at first light.

Rivera, 33, is believed to have accidentally drowned in Lake Piru after renting a boat at the camping and recreational hot spot with her four-year-old son, authorities said last week.

EPL: Manchester United stay fifth after Saints grab late leveller

Manchester United's Champions League qualification hopes suffered a blow after an equaliser deep in stoppage time from Michael Obafemi earned Southampton a 2-2 draw in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday.

United were poised to move up to third after Anthony Martial's 23rd minute strike had put them 2-1 ahead.

On the day when second-placed Manchester City's two-year ban from European football was overturned on appeal, meaning the top four will qualify for the Champions League as usual, United stay in fifth place on 59 points.

