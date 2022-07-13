While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 13

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa flies out of country: Officials

Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew out of the country early Wednesday in a military plane heading to the neighbouring Maldives, local officials said, following widespread protests against him.

The 73-year-old leader, his wife and a bodyguard were among four passengers on board an Antonov-32 aircraft which took off from the main international airport, immigration officials told AFP.

“Their passports were stamped and they boarded the special air force flight,” an immigration official involved in the process said.

There was no immediate confirmation Rajapaksa had reached the Maldives.

