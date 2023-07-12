While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 12

Nato welcomes Ukraine membership, but no invitation

Nato leaders said on Tuesday that Ukraine should be able to join the military alliance at some point in the future but they stopped short of offering Kyiv an immediate invitation, angering Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The leaders were meeting at a summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius as Ukrainian troops struggled to make significant gains in a counteroffensive against the Russian invasion forces occupying parts of the country.

The leaders said in a declaration: “Ukraine’s future is in Nato”. But they offered no timeline for the process.

Nato did drop a requirement for Ukraine to fulfil what is called a Membership Action Plan (MAP), effectively removing a hurdle on Kyiv’s way into the alliance.

READ MORE HERE

Russian officer on Ukraine blacklist gunned down