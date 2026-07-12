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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 12, 2026

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on July 9.

US seeks free Strait of Hormuz access from Iran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Omani counterpart on July 11 discussed arrangements for the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, as Washington seeks a public pledge of free, secure transit.

US President Donald Trump said on July 10 the US and Iran had agreed to continue talks despite an escalation of hostilities this week, while also declaring an end to the ceasefire between the two countries.

No attacks were reported on July 10 or 11, however.

A senior Iranian source told Reuters that Iran, the US, Qatar and Pakistan had agreed to negotiate in a call that mediators were trying to arrange for July 11 while Araqchi is in Oman.

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Typhoon makes landfall in China after forcing 2 million to flee

PHOTO: EPA

Typhoon Bavi made landfall late on July 11 in eastern China, packing strong winds as it roared ashore after authorities evacuated nearly two million people, state media said.

There was no immediate word on damage or casualties.

Before reaching China, the storm lashed northern Taiwan and Japan’s remote southwestern islands, toppling trees and leaving tens of thousands without power.

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Paris landmarks shutter early as France swelters

PHOTO: AFP

The Eiffel Tower and other Paris landmarks announced early closures over the weekend as a quarter of mainland France was under the highest heat alert level on July 11 in the third heatwave to hit the country since May.

The operator of the Eiffel Tower said the latticed-steel monument would “exceptionally close” early on July 11 and 12, at 4pm local time (10pm Singapore time), “due to the high temperatures forecast”.

The 324m tower, which attracts seven million tourists a year, usually stays open past midnight during the high season.

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Venezuela quakes have killed 4,333, injured 16,740

PHOTO: REUTERS

The death toll from the two earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 has risen to 4,333, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez told reporters on July 11, announcing that the distribution of housing to those affected will begin next week.

Meanwhile, 315 of the dead have not yet been identified, the official said.

The official tally of injured remained unchanged at 16,740, while 6,462 people have been rescued and about 17,000 have been left homeless.

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Noskova survives Muchova fightback to lift Wimbledon trophy

PHOTO: REUTERS

Linda Noskova survived the agony of squandering five match points to outlast compatriot Karolina Muchova and capture her maiden Grand Slam crown, extending the Czech Republic’s remarkable Wimbledon success story.

Noskova’s 6-2 5-7 6-3 win on the historic lawns of south-west London made her the third Czech woman to claim the title in four years after Marketa Vondrousova in 2023 and Barbora Krejcikova in 2024.

It also continued a run of fresh faces at the All England Club with a first-time winner for the ninth straight edition.

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