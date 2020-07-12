While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 12

Mitt Romney lights up Twitter by condemning Trump's 'corrupt' Stone move

Mitt Romney became the first and so far only major Republican elected official to condemn President Donald Trump's decision to commute the prison sentence of Roger Stone.

"Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president," the Utah senator said on Saturday on Twitter.

The tweet had been shared some 132,000 times and "liked" over 441,000 times shortly after 5am on Sunday Singapore time.

Trump on Friday issued a commutation for Stone, who had been sentenced to three years in prison for witness tampering and lying to Congress.

READ MORE HERE

Disney World reopens as US coronavirus death toll surges

Disney World is known as "The Most Magical Place on Earth" but as the Florida theme park reopened on Saturday, it was counting on a bit of science - masks, social distancing, hand sanitiser - to stave off the coronavirus.

The state of Florida is one of the hardest-hit by a new wave of cases and deaths in the United States, already the most affected country in the world in terms of infections and fatalities.

On Saturday, Florida reported its third-highest daily increase in cases, with 10,360 new infections, as well as 95 deaths.

READ MORE HERE

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek test positive for Covid-19

Amitabh Bachchan, one of India's best known movie stars, has tested positive for Covid-19 together with his actor son Abhishek Bachchan, they said late on Saturday..

Both were admitted to the same private hospital.

"I have tested Covid positive... shifted to hospital... hospital informing authorities ... family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," Amitabh Bachchan, 77, said in a tweet. Minutes later, his 44-year-old son Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted he had been infected.

READ MORE HERE

Formula One: Hamilton's pole lap was out of this world, says Mercedes boss

Lewis Hamilton's sensational Steiermark Grand Prix pole position lap was hailed by Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff on Saturday as something out of this world.

The six times Formula One world champion was 1.2 seconds faster than his closest rival, Red Bull's Max Verstappen, as the storm clouds over Austria's Red Bull Ring lifted long enough for some action.

The wet session had been delayed by 46 minutes but Hamilton, an acknowledged rain master, did not disappoint with one of the finest laps of an already stellar career.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Man City ‘deserve’ Champions League return, says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City deserve their place in the Champions League next season as the club wait to find out whether their two-season ban against playing in European competitions will be overturned.

City were handed the two-season saction by Uefa in February over alleged breaches of financial fair play rules, but appealed that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport which will deliver its verdict on Monday.

On the field, City ensured they will finish in the Premier League’s top four with Raheem Sterling scoring a hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Brighton on Saturday.

READ MORE HERE