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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 11, 2026

A ship sailing off the coast of Ajman, in the United Arab Emirates, on July 10.

Trump says US agreed to Iran’s request to continue talks

US President Donald Trump said on July 10 that Iran had asked to continue talks and the US had agreed, but that the June ceasefire was “over”.

His reference to negotiations came on a day of relative calm at the end of a week of renewed conflict, when three Qatari and Saudi commercial tankers came under fire, prompting the US to hit Iranian sites, and Iran to respond with strikes on US military sites in Gulf states.

No attacks were reported on July 10.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks.’ We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

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US senators announce Trump deal on Russia sanctions Bill

Four US senators said on July 10 that they had reached agreement with the Trump administration to move forward with updated legislation on Russia sanctions.

“We are proud to announce that we have reached an agreement with the Trump Administration to move our updated Russia sanctions legislation forward. We are very pleased with this significant progress and expect to roll out the legislation very soon,” Senators Richard Blumenthal, Lindsey Graham, Jeanne Shaheen and Roger Wicker said in a statement.

“As Russia intensifies its slaughter of civilians, it is imperative that the legislative and executive branches work together to create tools to exact a heavy price on those who buy Russian oil and natural gas, fuelling the Putin war machine,” the statement said.

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Man arrested on suspicion of murdering ex-UK minister

PHOTO: REUTERS

British police arrested a man on July 10 on suspicion of murdering Ann Widdecombe, after the 78-year-old former government minister and Reform UK politician was found dead having “sustained serious injuries”.

Police said a 26-year-old, white British man had been arrested in Newton Abbot, a town about 15km from Widdecombe’s home in rural south-west England.

Devon and Cornwall police assistant chief constable Matt Longman said there was no information to suggest the murder was related to terrorism or had a political motive.

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Spain set up World Cup semi-final with France

PHOTO: REUTERS

Super sub Mikel Merino broke Belgian hearts and sent Spain through to a World Cup semi-final against France with a late goal in a gripping 2-1 win on July 10.

The stunning finish at SoFi Stadium sets up a tantalising showdown between European champions Spain and the tournament favourites France and the red-hot Kylian Mbappe in Dallas on July 14.

But it was heartbreak for Belgium’s substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens, sent on late, who spilled a shot into the path of Merino.

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Relentless Sinner sets up Wimbledon final with Zverev

PHOTO: AFP

Defending champion Jannik Sinner ended Novak Djokovic’s latest bid to claim a record 25th Grand Slam title in ruthless fashion with a 6-4 6-4 6-4 win on July 10 to set up a Wimbledon final against Alexander Zverev.

The searing temperatures of previous days dipped for the day’s semi-finals but Sinner turned up the heat on the 39-year-old Djokovic who barely laid a glove on the Italian.

Earlier, second seed Zverev put an end to the tournament’s most unexpected storyline as he snuffed out the dream run of British wildcard Arthur Fery with a dominant 7-6(0) 6-2 6-4 win to become the first German to reach the men’s singles final since Boris Becker in 1995.

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