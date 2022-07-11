While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 11

Japan's LDP wins big in Upper House election after Abe's assassination

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner won a convincing majority in the Upper House of Parliament in an election on Sunday, two days after former prime minister Shinzo Abe was killed at a campaign rally.

Exit polls by public broadcaster NHK said the LDP and its junior partner Komeito will win between 70 and 84 of the 125 contested seats.

Upper House lawmakers serve six-year terms, with elections held every three years for half of the 248-seat chamber.

There were 545 candidates in Sunday's poll, which included one seat to fill a vacancy.

