While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 11

Japan's LDP wins big in Upper House election after Abe's assassination
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner won a convincing majority in the Upper House of Parliament in an election on Sunday, two days after former prime minister Shinzo Abe was killed at a campaign rally.
Exit polls by public broadcaster NHK said the LDP and its junior partner Komeito will win between 70 and 84 of the 125 contested seats.
Upper House lawmakers serve six-year terms, with elections held every three years for half of the 248-seat chamber.
There were 545 candidates in Sunday's poll, which included one seat to fill a vacancy.
Links between Trump associates, militants in focus of Capitol riot hearings this week
Congressional investigators into the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol expect this week to draw connections between militant groups that took part in the riot and government officials, possibly including then-President Donald Trump, a panel member said on Sunday.
"We are going to be connecting the dots during these hearings between these groups and those who were trying in government circles to overturn the election," Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren said on CNN's State of the Union.
Asked if Trump was aware members of these groups attended a rally he led outside the White House when he urged them to march on the Capitol, Lofgren said: "You have to reach your own conclusions but based on the events leading up to the day, I think that would be a logical conclusion."
Leaked Uber documents reveal bare-knuckle expansion tactics: Investigation
A leaked cache of confidential files from ride-sharing app Uber illustrates ethically dubious and potentially illegal tactics the company used to fuel its frenetic global expansion beginning nearly a decade ago, a joint media investigation showed Sunday.
Dubbed "the Uber files," the investigation based on 124,000 records and involving dozens of news organisations, found that early in the San Francisco start-up's history as it looked to conquer new markets, company officials leveraged sometimes violent backlash from the taxi industry against drivers to garner support and evaded regulatory authorities.
Uber in a statement Sunday acknowledged "mistakes," but laid the blame on previous leadership under former chief executive Travis Kalanick, who was forced to resign in 2017 following revelations accusing him of brutal management practices and multiple episodes of sexual and psychological harassment at the company.
Spain swelters as temperatures reach 43 deg C in second heatwave
Spaniards stayed in the shade in parks, headed for the beach or sipped iced drinks to tackle stifling temperatures as high as 43 deg C, as the country experiences its second heatwave this year.
Warm summer sunshine combined with a hot air front from North Africa have sent temperatures soaring, state metereological forecasters Aemet said on Sunday, and the heatwave could last until July 14.
The highest recorded temperature on Sunday was 43 deg C by the Guadalquivir river near Seville in southern Spain and in Badajoz, towards the west of the country, forecasters said.
Tennis: Novak Djokovic wins seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam
Novak Djokovic won a seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam crown on Sunday with a four-set triumph over Nick Kyrgios, whose challenge angrily unravelled after a blistering start.
Top seed Djokovic won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) to equal Pete Sampras’s mark of seven titles at the All England Club and move within one of the men’s record of eight held by Roger Federer.
The 35-year-old Serb is now one Slam ahead of Federer in the all-time race and just one behind Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 Majors.