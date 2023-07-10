While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 10

Second 8-year-old girl dies after London school crash
A second eight-year-old girl has died after a car crashed into the building of a primary school in London, police announced Sunday.
The crash, which police have said was not terror-related, happened at the private Study Prep girls’ school in Wimbledon on Thursday.
Police released a statement announcing the death on Sunday of the second child which conveyed a message from her family.
UN warns Sudan faces ‘full-scale civil war’ as air raid kills 22
Conflict-torn Sudan is on the brink of a “full-scale civil war” that could destabilise the entire region, the United Nations warned Sunday, after an air strike on a residential area killed around two dozen civilians.
The health ministry reported “22 dead and a large number of wounded among the civilians” from what it described as an air strike Saturday on Khartoum’s sister city Omdurman, in the district of Dar al-Salam, which means “House of Peace” in Arabic.
After nearly three months of war between Sudan’s rival generals, the air strike is the latest incident to provoke outrage.
Pope to create new cardinals who will choose his successor
Pope Francis said on Sunday he would appoint 21 new cardinals from across the world at the end of September as he seeks to leave his imprint on the papacy.
The upcoming assembly of cardinals, scheduled for September 30 and known as a consistory, will be the ninth for Pope Francis, 86, who became pope a decade ago and is seeking to put a lasting stamp on the institution.
“Their provenance expresses the universality of the Church that continues to proclaim God’s merciful love to all people on earth,” said the pope, following his weekly Sunday Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic Palace on Saint Peter’s Square.
Soup ladle, luggage bag: Quick-thinking passersby in Taiwan subdue slasher before he kills woman
A young woman in Taiwan narrowly escaped death by slashing in broad daylight on Sunday after four passersby heroically stepped in to beat back her alleged attacker.
A man surnamed Hsu and his two adult sons were in their car when they stopped at a red light at 12 noon local time and saw a woman being viciously attacked by a man with a box cutter who had followed her into an alley in Taitung, a coastal city in southeast Taiwan.
The elder Hsu told reporters later that instincts told him that “if I do not save her, she will be killed”.
Swiatek saves two match points to reach Wimbledon quarters
Iga Swiatek saved two match points to reach her first Wimbledon quarter-final on Sunday, battling back to beat Belinda Bencic 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/2), 6-3.
The Polish world number one had reached the fourth round without losing a set but faced a tough battle against the Swiss 14th seed on Centre Court.
Swiatek was unable to capitalise on any of the six break points on offer in the first set, looking increasingly rattled and gesturing towards her coaching team.