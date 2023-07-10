While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 10

Second 8-year-old girl dies after London school crash



A second eight-year-old girl has died after a car crashed into the building of a primary school in London, police announced Sunday.

The crash, which police have said was not terror-related, happened at the private Study Prep girls’ school in Wimbledon on Thursday.

Police released a statement announcing the death on Sunday of the second child which conveyed a message from her family.

