Straitstimes.com header logo

While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 1, 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Relatives of the children who reportedly died after a tuition center roof collapsed, mourn in Lahore, Pakistan, June 30, 2026. REUTERS/Murtaza Ali

Relatives of children who reportedly died after a tuition centre roof collapsed, mourn in Lahore, Pakistan, on June 30. 

PHOTO: REUTERS

Pakistan tutoring centre roof collapses, kills 14 children

The roof of a tutoring centre collapsed, killing at least 14 children and injuring five in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore on June 30, officials said.

“A roof collapse in Basti Eid Gah, Kahna Nau, has claimed the lives of 14 children, while five others were injured,” an Edhi ambulance service spokesperson said, referring to an area to the south of Pakistan’s second-largest city.

The city’s top civilian official, Commissioner Marryam Khan, confirmed the death toll and said a teacher had also been injured.

Broadcaster Geo News aired images of uniformed rescuers and civilians using spades and their hands to dig through dirt and rubble in the partially collapsed building.

READ MORE HERE

Child rescued from rubble six days after twin quakes

PHOTOS: REUTERS

Jordanian emergency workers in Venezuela, which was hit by devastating twin earthquakes last week, rescued a child early on June 30, the only reported survivor on the sixth day of rescue efforts, according to Venezuelan authorities.

Klieber Moran was pulled from the Los Corales Garden 1 building in La Guaira state by rescuers from Jordan after spending six days trapped under the rubble, Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez said in a message via Telegram.

Venezuela was hit by two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 less than a minute apart on June 24, toppling buildings and trapping thousands of people beneath the rubble, according to authorities and rescue teams.

READ MORE HERE

US lawmaker back after mystery months-long absence

U.S. Rep. Tom Kean (R-NJ), who is returning from an unexplained months-long absence, arrives for an expected floor speech at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 30, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

PHOTO: REUTERS

US Congressman Tom Kean Jr returned to Washington on June 30 after a mysterious months-long absence – revealing that he had been hospitalised for depression.

Kean, a vulnerable New Jersey Republican seeking a third term in November’s midterm elections, had been away from the House of Representatives for more than 100 days, missing dozens of votes as his party tried to steer legislation through a narrowly divided chamber.

“Several months ago, due to health concerns, I entered the hospital for some testing. I did not believe that this would result in a long-term stay. I was given the diagnosis of depression,” Kean said, in a speech on the House floor.

READ MORE HERE

Glitch caused hijacking false alarm on Tel Aviv flight

FILE PHOTO: A F-35 fighter jet flies with weapon bay doors open during a graduation ceremony for Israeli Air Force pilots at Hatzerim Airbase, in southern Israel, June 29, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

PHOTO: REUTERS

A technical error caused a Tel Aviv-bound flight to report a hijacking on June 30 that led to Israeli and Bulgarian jets scrambling to intercept the aircraft, Bulgaria’s transport ministry said.

An airport official earlier told AFP that the Bulgarian company operating the Airbus A320 blamed pilot error.

Bulgaria’s transport ministry said, however, in a statement: “The reason for the diversion is a technical failure of the aircraft’s transponder, which transmitted a false signal of unlawful interference/hijacking.”

READ MORE HERE

Erling Haaland hauls Norway into World Cup last 16

Norway's forward #09 Erling Braut Haaland celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Ivory Coast and Norway at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on June 30, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

PHOTO: AFP

With his team on the ropes and heading towards extra time, Norway’s Erling Haaland burst to life to fire his side into the World Cup last 16 in a far-from-vintage performance that will still go down in history.

At the final whistle of their 2-1 win over Ivory Coast, Norway’s first-ever in the World Cup’s knockout stage, the giant striker went looking for midfielder Patrick Berg to plant a kiss on his forehead for the assist that he scuffed over the line four minutes from time.

He was beaming from ear to ear as the Norwegian World Cup adventure was extended at least until their showdown with Brazil on July 5.

READ MORE HERE

See more on

Pakistan

Buildings

Venezuela

Earthquakes

Children and youth

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.