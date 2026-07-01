While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 1, 2026

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Relatives of children who reportedly died after a tuition centre roof collapsed, mourn in Lahore, Pakistan, on June 30.

Pakistan tutoring centre roof collapses, kills 14 children

The roof of a tutoring centre collapsed, killing at least 14 children and injuring five in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore on June 30, officials said.

“A roof collapse in Basti Eid Gah, Kahna Nau, has claimed the lives of 14 children, while five others were injured,” an Edhi ambulance service spokesperson said, referring to an area to the south of Pakistan’s second-largest city.

The city’s top civilian official, Commissioner Marryam Khan, confirmed the death toll and said a teacher had also been injured.

Broadcaster Geo News aired images of uniformed rescuers and civilians using spades and their hands to dig through dirt and rubble in the partially collapsed building.

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Child rescued from rubble six days after twin quakes

PHOTOS: REUTERS

Jordanian emergency workers in Venezuela, which was hit by devastating twin earthquakes last week, rescued a child early on June 30, the only reported survivor on the sixth day of rescue efforts, according to Venezuelan authorities.

Klieber Moran was pulled from the Los Corales Garden 1 building in La Guaira state by rescuers from Jordan after spending six days trapped under the rubble, Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez said in a message via Telegram.

Venezuela was hit by two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 less than a minute apart on June 24, toppling buildings and trapping thousands of people beneath the rubble, according to authorities and rescue teams.

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US lawmaker back after mystery months-long absence

PHOTO: REUTERS

US Congressman Tom Kean Jr returned to Washington on June 30 after a mysterious months-long absence – revealing that he had been hospitalised for depression.

Kean, a vulnerable New Jersey Republican seeking a third term in November’s midterm elections, had been away from the House of Representatives for more than 100 days, missing dozens of votes as his party tried to steer legislation through a narrowly divided chamber.

“Several months ago, due to health concerns, I entered the hospital for some testing. I did not believe that this would result in a long-term stay. I was given the diagnosis of depression,” Kean said, in a speech on the House floor.

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Glitch caused hijacking false alarm on Tel Aviv flight

PHOTO: REUTERS

A technical error caused a Tel Aviv-bound flight to report a hijacking on June 30 that led to Israeli and Bulgarian jets scrambling to intercept the aircraft, Bulgaria’s transport ministry said.

An airport official earlier told AFP that the Bulgarian company operating the Airbus A320 blamed pilot error.

Bulgaria’s transport ministry said, however, in a statement: “The reason for the diversion is a technical failure of the aircraft’s transponder, which transmitted a false signal of unlawful interference/hijacking.”

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Erling Haaland hauls Norway into World Cup last 16

PHOTO: AFP

With his team on the ropes and heading towards extra time, Norway’s Erling Haaland burst to life to fire his side into the World Cup last 16 in a far-from-vintage performance that will still go down in history.

At the final whistle of their 2-1 win over Ivory Coast, Norway’s first-ever in the World Cup’s knockout stage, the giant striker went looking for midfielder Patrick Berg to plant a kiss on his forehead for the assist that he scuffed over the line four minutes from time.

He was beaming from ear to ear as the Norwegian World Cup adventure was extended at least until their showdown with Brazil on July 5.

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