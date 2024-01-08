While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 8

Bangladesh’s Hasina wins re-election after polls without opposition
Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has won re-election for a fifth term on Jan 7, officials said, following a boycott led by an opposition party she branded a “terrorist organisation”.
Hasina’s ruling Awami League “has won more than 50 per cent seats,” an Election Commission spokesman told AFP, with counting ongoing.
She has presided over breakneck economic growth in a country once beset by grinding poverty, but her government has been accused of rampant human rights abuses and a ruthless opposition crackdown.
Israeli police kill Palestinian girl when responding to ramming attack: Emergency services
Israeli police killed a young Palestinian girl in a car at a West Bank crossing when they opened fire on another car suspected of a ramming attack, Israeli emergency services said.
The border police said they hit the girl after firing at a couple in a car who they said rammed into two Israelis at a crossing in the occupied West Bank just outside Jerusalem.
Israeli paramedics gave her age as three but Palestinian sources told the WAFA official Palestinian news agency that the girl was four.
London underground strikes from Monday to Thursday suspended, union says
Strikes planned by rail union RMT members working for London Underground from Jan 8 to 11 have been suspended after the union said it had made progress in talks with operator Transport for London (TfL).
“Following further positive discussions today, the negotiations on a pay deal for our London Underground members can now take place on an improved basis and mandate with significant further funding for a settlement being made available,” RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said in a statement on Sunday.
“This significantly improved funding position means the scheduled strike action will be suspended with immediate effect and we look forward to getting into urgent negotiations with TfL in order to develop a suitable agreement and resolution to the dispute.”
Senior Vatican official makes case for a married priesthood
The Roman Catholic Church should “seriously think” about allowing priests to marry, a senior Vatican official and advisor to Pope Francis said in an interview published on Jan 7.
“This is probably the first time I’m saying it publicly and it will sound heretical to some people,” Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta, who is also adjunct secretary in the Vatican’s doctrinal office, told the Times of Malta.
Pope Francis has ruled out any chance that he would change the Roman Catholic rule requiring priests to be celibate. But it is not a formal doctrine of the Church and so it could be changed by a future pope.
Liverpool strike late to knock Arsenal out of FA Cup, Man City cruise
An own goal by Jakub Kiwior and a thumping late strike by Luis Diaz sealed a 2-0 victory for Liverpool at Arsenal in the weekend’s headline FA Cup third round tie as the hosts’ dismal form extended into the New Year on Jan 7.
Arsenal wasted a sackful of chances in the first half and were made to pay as Liverpool captain Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free kick glanced off the head of Kiwior in the 80th minute.
Diaz then made sure of eight-time winners Liverpool’s place in the fourth round draw as he lashed home in stoppage time.