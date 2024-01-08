While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 8

Bangladesh’s Hasina wins re-election after polls without opposition



Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has won re-election for a fifth term on Jan 7, officials said, following a boycott led by an opposition party she branded a “terrorist organisation”.

Hasina’s ruling Awami League “has won more than 50 per cent seats,” an Election Commission spokesman told AFP, with counting ongoing.

She has presided over breakneck economic growth in a country once beset by grinding poverty, but her government has been accused of rampant human rights abuses and a ruthless opposition crackdown.

