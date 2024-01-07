While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 7

Hamas command structure ‘dismantled’ in north Gaza

The Israeli army said on Jan 6 it had “completed the dismantling” of Hamas’ command structure in the northern Gaza Strip.

“We have completed the dismantling of the Hamas military framework in the northern Gaza Strip,” army spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters.

He added that Palestinian militants were now operating in the area only sporadically and “without commanders”.

“Now the focus is on dismantling Hamas in the centre of the Gaza Strip and in the south of the Gaza Strip,” he said, while acknowledging that the task will take time.

