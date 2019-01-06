While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 6

Personal details of 284 KrisFlyer members disclosed due to software bug: SIA

Personal details of over 280 KrisFlyer members may have been seen by other customers due to a software bug affecting Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) website.

“We have been made aware of a number of cases in which a customer logged in to his or her KrisFlyer account, under certain specific conditions, may have been able to see selective details of another customer,” an SIA spokesman said in response to queries.

These details may have included names, e-mail addresses, account numbers, membership tier statuses, KrisFlyer miles and rewards, travel history and in seven cases, passport details.

In a statement, SIA said that no changes were made to members’ accounts and no credit card details were disclosed.

No breakthrough in US shutdown talks despite 'productive' meeting

Senior Trump administration officials met with Democratic congressional staffers but failed to break a deadlock over a proposed border wall and end a two-week-old partial government shutdown.

Vice-President Mike Pence said the meeting was "productive" and that both sides agreed to meet again on Sunday.

President Donald Trump is demanding US$5.6 billion (S$6.8 billion) to build a wall along the US border with Mexico but Democrats in control of the House of Representatives this week passed a Bill to reopen the government without providing additional funding for the wall. Trump says he will not sign the Bill until he gets the money for the wall.

Democrat Elizabeth Warren takes economic message to Iowa in kickoff to 2020 race

Senator Elizabeth Warren informally kicked off the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating fight on a weekend visit to Iowa, condemning the corrupting influence of money on politics and lamenting lost economic opportunities for working families.

In the state that holds the first presidential nominating contest in 13 months, Warren introduced herself to Iowa crowds with tales of her working-class upbringing in Oklahoma and emphasised her signature theme of income inequality.

"Washington works great for those with money but not for anyone else. We need to call this what it is, corruption pure and simple," the Massachusetts senator told Democrats in Sioux City on the second of five public stops during her three-day visit.

Football: Franck Ribery angrily defends his golden steak on social media

Franck Ribery appeared to respond to social media criticism of his eating a gold-coated steak with abusive posts on Instagram and Twitter on Saturday.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old France and Bayern Munich star had posted a video of a visit to a steak house owned by celebrity Turkish restauranteur Salt Bae and rubbing his hands before tucking into a huge chop coated in gold.

That ostentatious luxury drew ferocious criticism. The messages on Ribery's official accounts were an angry response.

Football: Real Madrid to sign teenager Brahim Diaz from Man City: Reports

Real Madrid are set to sign Spain under-19 international forward Brahim Diaz from Manchester City for an initial fee of around £15 million (S$25 million), according to reports in British and Spanish media.

Diaz, 19, played a total of only 50 minutes for City in the Premier League last season but has not featured in the league this campaign.

He has made three League Cup starts this term, scoring twice in a 2-0 win over Fulham in November.

