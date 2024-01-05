While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 5

Israeli defence minister outlines new phase in Gaza war

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Jan 4 outlined a new stage of Israel’s war in Gaza: a more targeted approach in the north and further pursuit of Hamas leaders in the south while Israel seeks to free remaining hostages held by Hamas.

Under international pressure to shift to less intense combat operations and in the face of economic challenges, Israel has been drawing down its forces in Gaza to allow thousands of reservists to return to their jobs.

Mr Gallant said in a statement that operations in the north would include raids, demolishing tunnels, air and ground strikes, and special forces operations.

In the south, where most of Gaza’s 2.3 million population now live in tents and other temporary shelters, the focus would be on wiping out Hamas leaders and rescuing some 130 Israeli hostages remaining of some 240 abducted on Oct 7.

