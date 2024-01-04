While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 4

Blasts kill nearly 100 at slain commander Soleimani’s memorial

Two explosions killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran on Jan 3 to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed by a US drone in 2020, Iranian officials said, blaming unspecified “terrorists”.

Iranian state television reported a first and then a second blast after 20 minutes during a crowded fourth-anniversary event at the cemetery where Soleimani is buried in the southeastern city of Kerman.

No one claimed responsibility for the blasts.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi condemned the “heinous and inhumane crime”, and Iran’s top authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei vowed revenge for the bloody twin bombings.

