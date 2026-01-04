While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 4, 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Trump said US forces were ready to conduct a second, “much bigger” wave of strikes if necessary.

Trump says US to ‘run’ Venezuela after toppling Maduro in military attack

US President Donald Mr Trump said Jan 3 that the United States will “run” Venezuela and tap its huge oil reserves after snatching leftist leader Nicolas Maduro out of the country during a bombing raid on Caracas.

Mr Trump’s announcement came hours after a lightning attack in which special forces grabbed Mr Maduro and his wife, while airstrikes pounded multiple sites, stunning the capital city.



Mr Trump did not go into detail what he meant but told a press conference in Florida: “We’re going to be running it with a group.”

Disbelief as fire exploded inside Swiss bar: ‘We thought it was a joke’

PHOTO: REUTERS

When a devastating fire broke out in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana at around 1:30 am on Jan 1, some New Year’s revellers seemed unsure at first whether to take it seriously.

Le Constellation, a two-storey bar with a glass-enclosed terrace, was still packed with partygoers, many of them teenagers.

Witnesses reported seeing a staff member, who was sitting on the shoulders of a colleague, carrying bottles with fizzing candle-style sparklers in the basement section shortly before the ceiling caught fire.

UN chief on Venezuela: US action sets ‘dangerous precedent’

PHOTO: REUTERS

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply alarmed by US military action in Venezuela that sets “a dangerous precedent,” his spokesperson said on Jan 3 ahead of a likely UN Security Council meeting.

Venezuela and Colombia, backed by Russia and China, have asked for the 15-member Security Council to meet, diplomats said, after the US attacked Venezuela and deposed its long-serving autocratic President Nicolas Maduro. The meeting has not yet been scheduled.

“These developments constitute a dangerous precedent,” Mr Guterres’ spokesperson

Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. “The Secretary-General continues to emphasise the importance of full respect - by all - of international law, including the UN Charter. He’s deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected.”

Tens of thousands in Berlin face days without power

PHOTO: EPA

Tens of thousands of homes in Berlin will be without electricity until Jan 8 as authorities struggle to repair power cables seriously damaged in a suspected arson attack, officials said.

Some may also be without heating as the outage has affected local systems, at a time when the German capital is blanketed in snow and temperatures are hovering around freezing.

Emergency services were alerted early Jan 3 that several high-voltage cables on a bridge near a power plant had gone up in flames.

Rice double at Bournemouth puts Arsenal six points clear

PHOTO: REUTERS

Declan Rice scored twice as Arsenal shrugged off a poor start to beat Bournemouth 3-2 away and open up a commanding six-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Jan 3.



Rice, back after missing the 4-1 defeat of Aston Villa because of injury, slotted a shot past Dorde Petrovic early in the second half to put Arsenal in front and found the net again after being set up by substitute Bukayo Saka.

Bournemouth were gifted the lead in the 10th minute when Arsenal’s usually impeccable defender Gabriel passed straight to home striker Evanilson who finished with ease.