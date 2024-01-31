While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 31

Biden decides how to respond to attack on US troops

US President Joe Biden said on Jan 30 he has made up his mind on how to respond to a drone attack that killed US service members in Jordan, as he weighs punishing Iran-backed militias without triggering a wider war.

Mr Biden, speaking to reporters as he left the White House on a campaign trip to Florida, did not elaborate on his decision, which came after consultations with top advisers at the White House.

But Mr John Kirby, the White House national security spokesman, told reporters aboard Air Force One as Mr Biden flew to Florida that the United States could respond more than once.

“It’s fair for you to expect that we will respond in an appropriate fashion and it is very possible that what you’ll see is a tiered approach here, not just a single action, but essentially multiple actions,” he said.

READ MORE HERE

Israel flooding Gaza tunnels to halt Hamas attacks