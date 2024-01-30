While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 30

Austin vows “all necessary actions” after US troop deaths



US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin vowed on Jan 29 that the United States would take “all necessary actions” to defend its troops after a drone attack by Iran-backed militants that killed three US troops and wounded dozens more.

The attack on Jan 28 was the first deadly strike against US forces since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October, and marks a major escalation in tensions that have engulfed the Middle East.

“Let me start with my outrage and sorrow (for) the deaths of three brave US troops in Jordan and for the other troops who were wounded,” Austin said at the Pentagon.

Ex-IRS contractor sentenced to 5 years for leaking Trump tax records

