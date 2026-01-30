While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 30, 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump asked Russian leader Vladimir Putin in a phone call to stop attacking Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv, for a week.

US President Donald Trump said Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to halt attacks on Kyiv and other cities for a week, as Moscow’s strikes leave Ukraine facing its toughest winter since the start of the war.

Russian strikes on Ukraine’s power infrastructure have left millions with disrupted light, heating and water supplies in freezing temperatures, pushing the war-battered country towards humanitarian crisis.

“Because of the cold, extreme cold... I personally asked President Putin not to fire on Kyiv and the cities and towns for a week during this,” Mr Trump told a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

There was no immediate reaction from the Kremlin but Mr Trump – whose summit in Alaska with the Russian leader in August 2025 ended without a breakthrough – said he trusted Mr Putin to honour the agreement.

Danone recalls batches of Aptamil baby formula

PHOTO: AFP

Danone has recalled at least three batches of its Aptamil baby formula in Germany, a letter to a wholesaler showed on Jan 29, as the French food producer scrambles to contain a scare over a toxin contamination that started with Nestle products.

In the letter dated Jan 26, Danone Deutschland asked wholesaler Alliance Healthcare to withdraw some batches of Aptamil produced between May and August 2025.

The letter, published by online pharmacy Shop Apotheke, said it believes the wholesaler would have little or no remaining stock given that it had subsequently received deliveries of new products.

Germany exploring shared nuclear umbrella with allies

PHOTO: REUTERS

European nations are starting to discuss ideas around a shared nuclear umbrella to complement existing security arrangements with the US, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, amid growing talk in Germany of developing its own nuclear defences.

Mr Merz, speaking at a time of increased transatlantic tensions as US President Donald Trump upends traditional alliances, said the talks were only at an initial stage and no decision was imminent.

“We know that we have to reach a number of strategic and military policy decisions, but at the moment, the time is not ripe,” he told reporters on Jan 29.

New Zealand declines to join Trump Board of Peace

PHOTO: REUTERS

New Zealand decided against accepting US President Donald Trump’s invitation to join his Board of Peace, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said in a statement on Jan 30.

Mr Trump launched his Board of Peace last week, initially designed to cement Gaza’s rocky ceasefire, but which he foresees playing a wider role that concerns other global powers.

He has invited dozens of other world leaders to join, and while Middle East powers including Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as well as major emerging nations such as Indonesia, have joined the board, global powers and traditional Western US allies have been more cautious.

UK nursery worker admits 56 counts of child sex abuse

PHOTO: METROPOLITAN POLICE

A paedophile nursery worker facing years in prison for molesting four girls aged three and four appeared in a London court on Jan 29 to admit dozens of new child sexual abuse charges.

Appearing at Highbury Magistrates’ Court via videolink from jail, Vincent Chan, 45, admitted a further 30 offences, including filming up young girls’ skirts in a classroom.

He has now pleaded guilty to a total of 56 charges.