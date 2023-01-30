While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 30

Adani hits back at Hindenburg, insists made full disclosure

India’s Adani Group issued a detailed response on Sunday to a Hindenburg Research report that sparked a US$48 billion (S$63 billion) rout in its stocks, saying it complies with all local laws and had made necessary regulatory disclosures.

The conglomerate led by Asia’s richest man, the Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, said last week’s Hindenburg report was intended to enable the US-based short seller to book gains, without citing evidence.

For 60-year-old Adani, the stock market meltdown has been a dramatic setback for a school-dropout who rose swiftly in recent years to become the world’s third richest man, before slipping last week to rank seventh on the Forbes rich list.

Adani Group’s response comes as its flagship company is pushing ahead with a US$2.5 billion share sale. This has been overshadowed by the Hindenburg report, which flagged concerns about high debt levels and the use of tax havens.

