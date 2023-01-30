While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 30

Adani hits back at Hindenburg, insists made full disclosure
India’s Adani Group issued a detailed response on Sunday to a Hindenburg Research report that sparked a US$48 billion (S$63 billion) rout in its stocks, saying it complies with all local laws and had made necessary regulatory disclosures.
The conglomerate led by Asia’s richest man, the Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, said last week’s Hindenburg report was intended to enable the US-based short seller to book gains, without citing evidence.
For 60-year-old Adani, the stock market meltdown has been a dramatic setback for a school-dropout who rose swiftly in recent years to become the world’s third richest man, before slipping last week to rank seventh on the Forbes rich list.
Adani Group’s response comes as its flagship company is pushing ahead with a US$2.5 billion share sale. This has been overshadowed by the Hindenburg report, which flagged concerns about high debt levels and the use of tax havens.
Turkey may accept Finland into Nato: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said for the first time Sunday that Ankara could accept Finland into NATO without its Nordic neighbour Sweden.
Erdogan’s comments during a televised meeting with younger voters came days after Ankara suspended NATO accession talks with the two countries.
Turkey and Hungary remain the only members of the 30-nation Western defence alliance to have failed to ratify the membership bids by Sweden and Finland.
Najib’s son offers to contest deputy chief’s post in Umno Youth
A son of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Najib, has offered to contest the post of deputy chief in Umno Youth in the coming party polls.
Mr Nazifuddin, who is a member of Langkawi Umno Youth, said he wished to help the youth wing attract more youngsters to strengthen the party.
He also said that as a member of a sports association, he could use it to approach young people to join the Malay nationalist party. Mr Nazifuddin is secretary-general of the Malaysian Olympic Council.
Djokovic shows the world the finer points of greatness
From a single shot on Sunday arrives an insight into the exceptional athlete. It’s just past 9pm in Melbourne and a cool night is turning testy. It’s the second set, Novak Djokovic is serving at 4-5 and briefly flirting with what he rarely does. Error.
A backhand error. A forehand error. Another backhand one. Suddenly it’s 30-40. Set point for Stefanos Tsitsipas.
The crowd howls into the cloudy skies.
Football: Holders Liverpool beaten 2-1 by Brighton in FA Cup
Holders Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup after losing 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round on Sunday, as Kaoru Mitoma struck the winning goal in stoppage time.
The Reds are the third consecutive holders to go out at this stage, after Arsenal in 2020-21 and Leicester City in 2021-22.
Harvey Elliott put Liverpool ahead, Lewis Dunk equalised before half-time and the score stayed at 1-1 until Mitoma found the net in the 92nd minute with a fine finish.