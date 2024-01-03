While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 3

Israeli drone kills senior Hamas official in Beirut, say sources

Senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri was killed on the night of Jan 2 in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs of Dahiyeh, a stronghold of allied Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, three security sources told Reuters.

In response to questions from Reuters, the Israeli military said it does not respond to reports in the foreign media.

Mr Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told MSNBC that Israel had not taken responsibility for this attack, but “whoever did it, it must be clear: That this was not attack an attack on the Lebanese state.”

“Whoever did this, did a surgical strike against the Hamas leadership,” Mr Regev told MSNBC, in an interview.

