While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 3, 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PM Lawrence Wong (right) shaking hands with US President Donald Trump at the Apec leaders’ meeting in Gyeongju, South Korea on Oct 29, 2025.

PM Wong, Trump reaffirm Singapore-US partnership

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and US President Donald Trump spoke over the phone on Jan 2 and reaffirmed the two countries’ partnership as they mark 60 years of diplomatic ties in 2026.

In a statement on Jan 2, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the two leaders reaffirmed the enduring strength of the mutually beneficial partnership between Singapore and the United States, which spans multiple domains.

PM Wong and Mr Trump said they looked forward to deepening cooperation in established areas and expanding into new ones, said MFA. PM Wong also thanked Mr Trump for inviting Singapore to the Group of 20 (G-20) Summit, which the US will be hosting in Miami, Florida, in December.

“Singapore looks forward to contributing to the US’ G-20 agenda, and advancing economic growth for all,” said MFA. The G-20 comprises 19 countries, the European Union and the African Union, which rotate hosting the event. South Africa was the host in 2025.

READ MORE HERE

Strong earthquake shakes Mexico

A powerful earthquake shook southern Mexico on Jan 2, damaging roads and hospitals and briefly interrupting President Claudia Sheinbaum’s first press conference of the new year.

Local media reported that a 67-year-old man died while going down the stairs in Mexico City as he tried to evacuate his apartment building.

Videos shared online showed the Angel of Independence - a golden angel atop a 45m-high column in a roundabout on one of the capital’s busiest avenues - swaying from side to side as the earthquake hit.

READ MORE HERE

Mother searches for her son after Swiss blaze

PHOTO: REUTERS

The last message Laetitia Brodard received from her son Arthur came just minutes into 2026, as he was celebrating New Year’s Eve with friends in the Swiss ski resort town Crans-Montana.

The message that pinged on her phone at 12.03am read “Mom, Happy New Year, I love you.”

Just minutes later, the first phone call was placed to emergency services to report a fire at Le Constellation, and soon the basement of the bar that was crammed with revellers was engulfed in flames.

READ MORE HERE

Angelina Jolie visits Rafah crossing to Gaza

PHOTO: REUTERS

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie on Jan 2 visited the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing into Gaza, where she spoke with members of the Red Crescent and truck drivers ferrying humanitarian aid, AFP journalists said.

Accompanied by an American delegation and greeted by former and current officials, Jolie said she was “honoured” to meet aid volunteers at the crossing.

A Red Crescent volunteer told the Oscar winner that “there are thousands of aid trucks just waiting” at the border crossing.

READ MORE HERE

Migrant entries into Spain drop over 40% in 2025

PHOTO: REUTERS

Migrant arrivals to Spain fell by over 40 per cent in 2025, largely due to a sharp drop in arrivals along the perilous Atlantic route to the Canary Islands, official figures showed on Jan 2.

Spain is one of the main entry points for people seeking a better life in Europe, and the country has faced pressure from European Union partners to curb irregular migration.

The interior ministry said 36,775 migrants entered Spain irregularly in 2024, the vast majority by sea, declining by 42.6 per cent from 64,019 in 2024.