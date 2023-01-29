While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 29

Ukraine in talks with allies about getting long-range missiles

Expedited talks are under way among Kyiv and its allies about Ukraine’s requests for long-range missiles that it says are needed to prevent Russia from destroying Ukrainian cities, a top aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

Ukraine has won promises of Western battle tanks and is seeking fighter jets to push back against Russian and pro-Moscow forces, which are slowly advancing along part of the front line.

“To drastically reduce the Russian army’s key weapon - the artillery they use today on the front lines - we need missiles that will destroy their depots,” presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Ukraine’s Freedom television network.

He said on the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula there were more than 100 artillery warehouses.

READ MORE HERE

Blast heard at military plant in Iran’s central city of Isfahan