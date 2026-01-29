While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 29, 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A US official on Jan 28 put the total number of US ships in the Middle East at 10.

Ten US warships in Middle East as Trump threatens Iran

The recent arrival of an aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East brings the number of US warships in the region to 10, putting significant firepower at President Donald Trump’s disposal if he decides to strike Iran.

The number of ships in the Middle East is now roughly equal to that sent to the Caribbean ahead of the stunning US operation to seize Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, which American forces carried out at the beginning of the year.

The figure includes the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier group, which boasts three destroyers and F-35C stealth warplanes.

Rubio touts progress with Venezuela’s new leaders

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the US Senate on Jan 28 that Venezuela’s new leaders were moving towards closer ties with the United States, as he publicly faced lawmakers’ questions for the first time since the US raid to seize President Nicolas Maduro this month.

President Donald Trump’s administration is working with Ms Delcy Rodriguez, a Maduro ally who was sworn in as interim president after his arrest, but has warned of further military action if her government does not comply with US demands.

Mr Rubio told a packed Senate hearing room that communications with Venezuela’s leaders were “very respectful and productive” and insisted that Venezuela, a country with a history of good relations with the US, was moving towards restoring ties. He said he believed the US would be able to open a diplomatic presence in the country quickly.

ICE agent tried to enter Minneapolis consulate: Ecuador

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent tried to get into Ecuador’s consulate in Minneapolis on Jan 27 but was prevented from entering the premises by consulate staffers, the country’s Foreign Ministry said.

The attempted entry prompted the Foreign Ministry to send a “note of protest” to the US Embassy in Quito, the Ecuadorean capital, demanding such incidents “not be repeated,” the ministry said in a statement.

The statement carried a headline referring to the incident as an “attempted incursion into the Ecuadorean Consulate in Minneapolis by ICE agents.”

Fifteen dead, including lawmaker, in Colombia plane crash

An airplane carrying 15 people, including a lawmaker, crashed near Colombia’s border with Venezuela on Jan 28, killing all passengers and crew, state-run airline Satena said.

The Beechcraft 1900 twin-engined turboprop plane took off before noon (1am on Jan 29 in Singapore) from Cucuta, on the border with Venezuela, for a short flight to the town of Ocana, Satena said.

“There are no survivors,” said an official from Colombia’s aviation authority.

Liverpool, City, Chelsea, Tottenham reach last 16

Five English clubs qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League as Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham secured a top-eight finish in the league phase on Jan 28 along with Barcelona and Sporting Lisbon.

They join Arsenal and Bayern Munich, who had already secured direct passage to the last 16 before the final round of games.

Reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain must go through the knockout play-offs again, as will Real Madrid after the record 15-time winners of the competition lost 4-2 at Benfica.