While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 28

Seven killed in attack as West Bank violence spirals
A Palestinian gunman killed at least seven people and wounded three others in a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday, in an attack that heightened fears of a spiral in violence, a day after the deadliest Israeli raid in the West Bank in years.
Police said the gunman arrived at around 8.15pm and opened fire, hitting a number of people before he was killed by police.
TV footage showed several victims lying in the road outside the synagogue being tended to by emergency workers.
The attack, which police described as a “terrorist incident”, underlined fears of an escalation in violence after months of clashes in the West Bank culminating in a raid in Jenin on Thursday that killed at least nine Palestinians.
US police release footage of assailant striking Pelosi’s husband
San Francisco police released dramatic video footage on Friday of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, being struck by a hammer as police rushed in to stop his attacker.
The police body camera footage was released alongside a surveillance video showing the alleged attacker, David DePape, 42, smashing through a glass window to get into the couple’s San Francisco home as well as a 911 call from a distressed Paul Pelosi, who was talking to the dispatcher with DePape apparently beside him.
In the body cam footage, two police officers knock on the door at the Pelosis’ home. When the door opens, Mr Pelosi and DePape can both be seen clutching a large hammer.
Spain jails letter bomb suspect to avoid ‘flight to Russia’
The pensioner who allegedly sent letter bombs to Spain’s prime minister and the Ukrainian embassy was placed in pre-trial detention on Friday on grounds he could flee to “Russian territory”.
The 74-year-old suspect, arrested on Wednesday at his home near the northern town of Burgos, appeared before a judge at the Audiencia Nacional, Spain’s top criminal court, facing one charge of terrorism, court documents showed.
He is accused of having sent six letter bombs to targets including Spanish ministers and embassies to push Madrid into halting its support for Kyiv in its fight against Russia’s invasion.
Ukraine says pilots would need 6 months for F-16 combat training
Ukraine said on Friday it would take its pilots about half a year to train for combat in Western fighter jets such as US F-16s, as Kyiv steps up its campaign to secure fourth-generation warplanes in the wake of Russia’s invasion last February.
Ukraine got a huge boost this week when Germany and the United States announced plans to provide heavy tanks to Kyiv, which is now hoping the West will also provide long-range missiles and fighter jets.
Western military support has been vital for Kyiv and has rapidly evolved. Before the invasion, even the idea of supplying lethal aid to Ukraine was highly controversial, but Western supplies have since shattered taboo after taboo.
Police detain students for screening BBC Modi documentary
Indian police on Friday detained students in New Delhi after stopping the screening of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role during deadly sectarian riots in 2002.
The students at Delhi University had followed several campuses around the country in staging a broadcast, defying government efforts to stop its spread by blocking its publication on social media.
Police swarmed the university after student groups supportive of Mr Modi’s ruling party objected to the screening, seizing laptops and imposing a ban on assemblies of more than four people.