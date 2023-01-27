While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 27

‘Not on my watch’: Biden attacks Republicans’ economic plans

President Joe Biden used a speech at a steamfitters union hall in Virginia on Thursday to launch an attack against Republicans who control the US House of Representatives, saying some of their proposals are dangerous for the US economy.

In his first major economic speech of the year, Mr Biden promoted his record on the US economy, including the creation of more manufacturing jobs, a low unemployment rate and better-than-expected economic growth figures, and lay into the new policies proposed by some Republicans.

“They want to raise your gas prices. They want to cut taxes for billionaires,” Mr Biden said. “They want to impose a 30 per cent national sales tax,” he added.

Mr Biden, who is laying the groundwork for a bid for re-election in 2024, told union members in Springfield, Virginia that he would veto any such Bills. “Not on my watch, I will veto everything they send us,” he said.

