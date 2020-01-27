While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 27

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna, killed in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant and four other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, the city of Calabasas reported.

First responders put out the flames of the crash site, the sheriff’s department said, posting a picture of a fire truck and smoke emerging from the brush in a ravine.

Bryant, 41, was known to use a helicopter for travel dating to his days as a star player for the Los Angeles Lakers, when he commuted to games in a Sikorsky S-76 chopper, the celebrity news website TMZ said.

Bryant won five NBA championship rings with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was an 18-times NBA All-Star who wore the No. 24 during his 20-year career with the team. His career began in 1996 straight out of high school and lasted until his retirement in 2016.

US health agency reports five confirmed coronavirus cases

US health authorities said Sunday (Jan 26) there are now five confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States and more are expected.

Nancy Messonnier, head of the respiratory disease section at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said around 100 people in America are being investigated for the virus, which originated in China in the city of Wuhan.

Of the confirmed cases, all five people had travelled to Wuhan, Messonier said during a conference call with reporters.

Wuhan virus: China to extend Lunar New Year holidays, state broadcaster CCTV says

China's Cabinet announced it will extend the Lunar New Year holidays to February 2, to strengthen the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, state broadcaster CCTV reported early on Monday.

The holidays had been due to end on Jan 30.

Schools that are currently in recess will also extend their holidays, but the specific dates will be announced by the Ministry of Education, CCTV said.

Britain unveils 50 pence coin minted to mark Brexit

Britain unveiled on Sunday a new 50 pence coin minted to mark the country's departure from the European Union, which bears the inscription "Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations" and the Brexit date of 31 January 2020.

About three million of the coins will be distributed from banks, post offices and shops from Friday, the government said, with another seven million entering circulation later in the year.

Finance Minister Sajid Javid, who is also Master of the Mint, was presented with the first batch of coins.

Football: Third-tier Shrewsbury hit back to hold Liverpool 2-2 in FA Cup

Premier League leaders Liverpool were given a huge scare by third-tier Shrewsbury Town as they squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 away in a pulsating FA Cup fourth round tie on Sunday.

A much-changed Liverpool appeared to be cruising into the fifth round for the first time since Jurgen Klopp took over in 2015, but Shrewsbury substitute Jason Cummins had the compact New Meadow stadium rocking with a memorable brace.

First he coolly tucked away a 65th-minute penalty and then he outpaced Liverpool's nervy back four to beat Adrian with a cool right-foot finish from the edge of the area.

