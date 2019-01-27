While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 27

Canada PM fires ambassador to China after Huawei eremarks

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had fired his ambassador to China, who prompted a political furor with comments about a high-profile extradition case.

"Last night, I asked for and accepted John McCallum's resignation as Canada's ambassador to China," Trudeau said in a statement that did not explain his reasons.

Trudeau had told reporters as recently as Thursday that he had no plans to replace McCallum for saying Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou could make a strong argument against extradition to the United States.

Opposition politicians accused McCallum of political interference in a case which has badly damaged relations between Canada and China.

US calls on world to 'pick a side' on Venezuela

The United States called on the world to "pick a side" on Venezuela and urged countries to financially disconnect from Nicolas Maduro's government, while European powers signalled they were set to follow Washington in recognising Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's rightful leader.

In heated back-and-forth exchanges at a United Nations Security Council meeting, the opposing camp led by Venezuela and Russia, which has invested heavily in Venezuela's oil industry, accused Washington of attempting a coup, and lambasted Europeans' demand that elections be called within eight days.

Guaido, who took the helm of the National Assembly on Jan 5, proclaimed himself interim president on Wednesday.

Death toll climbs to 34 in Brazil mining dam burst

Thirty-four people were confirmed dead and nearly 300 missing on Saturday, with hopes fading of them being found alive, after a dam collapsed at a mine in south-east Brazil.

The disaster struck on Friday at the Vale mine near the city of Belo Horizonte in Minas Gerais state, spewing millions of tons of muddy sludge across the facility and down towards farmland alongside the nearby town of Brumadinho.

Dozens of helicopters were used in the rescue operation Saturday because the released mud engulfed buildings, vehicles and roads with a deep, treacherous layer.

Football: Family launch private search for missing striker Sala

Relatives of missing Premier League player Emiliano Sala on Saturday began a private search for his plane, which disappeared over the Channel, after local police called off their own rescue mission.

The news was announced by an online fund-raising campaign for the operation, and confirmed to AFP by a friend of the Argentine striker's family.

"The fund-raising appeal launched late Friday afternoon enabled Emiliano Sala's relatives, via a specialised organisation, to resume research in the Channel early this Saturday morning," said a statement on the GoFundMe website.

Millwall stun Everton in FA Cup, five-star City crush Burnley

Second-tier Millwall twice came from behind to beat top-flight Everton 3-2 in Saturday's big FA Cup fourth-round upset although their last-gasp triumph was tinged with controversy.

On a day when Manchester City continued their pursuit of silverware on four fronts with a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley and Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers narrowly avoided defeat at third-tier Shrewsbury Town, the big drama came later in a rain-sodden south London.

Richarlison's 43rd-minute shot from 25 metres opened the scoring for Everton as it squirmed past Millwall keeper Jordan Archer but Lee Gregory's header levelled the score before halftime.

