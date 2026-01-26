While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 26, 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A makeshift memorial at the site where a man identified as Alex Pretti was fatally shot by federal immigration agents trying to detain him, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Second death in Minneapolis crackdown heaps pressure on Trump

The Trump administration faced intensifying pressure on Jan 25 over its mass immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, after federal agents shot dead a second US citizen and graphic cell phone footage again contradicted officials’ immediate description of the incident.

Federal agents on the morning of Jan 23 shot and killed Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, while scuffling with him on an icy roadway, less than three weeks after an immigration officer fired on Ms Renee Good, also 37, killing her in her car.

The Trump administration quickly claimed that Mr Pretti had intended to harm the federal agents – as it did after Ms Good’s death – pointing to a pistol it said was discovered on him.

Former US president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama on Jan 25 issued a forceful statement condemning the killing, saying it exemplified President Donald Trump’s “assault” on American values.

US storm leaves 1 million without power, forces 10,000 flight cancellations

More than 1 million customers in the US as far west as New Mexico were without electricity and over 10,000 flights were cancelled on Jan 25 during a monster winter storm that paralysed eastern and southern states with heavy snow and ice.

As snow, sleet, freezing rain and dangerously frigid temperatures swept into the eastern two-thirds of the nation on Jan 25, the number of power outages continued to rise. As of 2.16pm EST on Jan 25 (3.16am on Jan 26, Singapore time), more than 1 million US customers were without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us, with at least 330,000 in Tennessee and over 100,000 each in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Other states affected included Texas, Kentucky, Georgia, West Virginia and Alabama.

At least 80 political prisoners released in Venezuela, says rights group leader

At least 80 people considered political prisoners by a leading Venezuelan rights group had been released on Jan 25 as part of an ongoing release process, according to the leader of the group.

The people were released from prisons across the country and more releases were likely taking place, Mr Alfredo Romero, the director of Venezuelan human rights group Foro Penal, said on X.

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez said on Jan 23 that 626 people have been released from prison, yet she did not specify the timeline of the reported releases.

Iran judicial chief says protest instigators to be punished ‘without the slightest leniency’

The head of Iran’s judiciary warned on Jan 25 that those behind a recent wave of anti-government protests could expect punishment “without the slightest leniency”.

What began earlier in January as demonstrations against the high cost of living boiled over into a broader protest movement that represented the gravest challenge to the Islamic republic’s clerical leadership in years.

The protests have abated following a government crackdown, carried out under an internet blackout that left the country largely cut off from the outside world.

Manchester United stun leaders Arsenal 3-2 to open up title race

Manchester United loosened Arsenal's grip on the Premier League title race with a 3-2 win in north London on Jan 25 thanks to stunning second-half goals by Patrick Dorgu and Matheus Cunha.

Victory would have restored Arsenal's seven-point lead over chasers Manchester City and Aston Villa, both of whom won this weekend, but Mikel Arteta's side instead left the door open as they lost at home for the first time this season.

United's win, their first in the league at Arsenal since 2017, lifted them to fourth, and while they are not in the title equation themselves, it fuelled the new-found optimism sweeping the club since Michael Carrick stepped in as interim coach.