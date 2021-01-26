While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 26

US House to deliver Trump charge to Senate, triggering impeachment trial

The US House of Representatives on Monday is set to formally deliver to the Senate a charge accusing former President Donald Trump with inciting insurrection in a speech to his supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol, setting in motion his second impeachment trial.

Nine House Democrats who will serve as prosecutors in the trial are due to proceed at about 7pm on Monday (8am Singapore time) through the same building where on Jan 6 a mob of Trump supporters clashed with police.

The lawmakers will be carrying the charge - known as an article of impeachment - to the Senate ahead of a trial expected to start on Feb 9.

The 100 senators are due to serve as jurors in proceedings that could result in Trump's disqualification from ever again serving as president.

Biden says all Americans could have access to Covid-19 vaccine by spring

US President Joe Biden says he anticipates that coronavirus vaccines will be delivered to 1 million Americans per day within the next three weeks, and that the medicines should be available to anyone in the nation who wants it by spring.

Biden added that he thought the nation would soon get to 1.5 million vaccines per day, noting logistical hurdles that have stalled distribution and left many Americans frustrated they can't get shots.

"I feel confident that by summer we're going to be well on our way to heading toward herd immunity and increasing the access for people who aren't on the first on the list," Biden said Monday.

EU locks horns with AstraZeneca on Covid-19 vaccine deliveries amid 'supply shock'

AstraZeneca is not doing enough to try to resolve a dispute over delayed Covid-19 vaccine deliveries to the European Union, the bloc's top health official said on Monday, as news emerged the drugmaker is also facing supply problems elsewhere.

In a sign of the EU's frustration - after Pfizer also announced a temporary slowdown in vaccine supplies earlier in January - EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides proposed forcing drugmakers to register in advance their Covid-19 vaccine exports, so the bloc can keep track of what they are doing.

AstraZeneca, which developed its shot with Oxford University, told the EU on Friday it could not meet agreed supply targets up to the end of March.

Moderna to develop booster shot against Covid-19 variant

Moderna's vaccine is effective against new Covid-19 variants that have emerged in Britain and South Africa, the company said on Monday.

But it appears to be less protective against the variant discovered in South Africa, and so the company is developing a new form of the vaccine that could be used as a booster shot against that virus.

"We're doing it today to be ahead of the curve should we need to," said Dr Tal Zaks, Moderna's chief medical officer. "I think of it as an insurance policy."

Football: Hero status can't save Lampard at Chelsea

Frank Lampard returned to Chelsea as a club legend 18 months ago, but even the Blues' all-time record goalscorer failed to avoid the brutal realities of working under Roman Abramovich when results start to slip.

Lampard was sacked on Monday after a run of five defeats in eight Premier League games to leave Chelsea floundering in ninth place in the table.

The dramatic downturn in results after an encouraging start to the season left the club's hierarchy fearing the economic hit of failing to qualify for next season's Champions League.

