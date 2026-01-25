While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 25, 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A Minneapolis police officer throwing a can of tear gas at people gathered on Nicollet Avenue following a fatal shooting by federal agents.

Second person fatally shot in Minneapolis

A Border Patrol agent shot and killed a man in Minneapolis on Jan 24 local and federal officials said, the second such incident this month during a surge in immigration enforcement in the northern US city that residents and local politicians have fiercely protested.

The US Department of Homeland Security said the Border Patrol agent fired in defence after attempting to disarm a man local police said was a US citizen.

Federal officials said the man who was shot approached them with a handgun and two magazines.

Tensions are rising between Democratic state and local officials who say the presence of thousands of immigration agents has made the Minneapolis area less safe, and President Donald Trump and other Republican leaders, who accuse Democrats of fanning opposition and failing to protect immigration agents.

US-brokered peace talks break off without deal

PHOTO: AFP

Ukraine and Russia ended a second day of US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi on Jan 24 without a deal but with more talks expected next weekend, even as overnight Russian airstrikes knocked out power for over a million Ukrainians amid subzero winter cold.

Statements after the conclusion of the talks did not indicate that any agreements had been reached, but Moscow and Kyiv both said they were open to further dialogue.

More discussions were expected on Feb 1 in Abu Dhabi, said a US official who spoke to reporters immediately after the talks.

Trump praises British troops amid NATO row

PHOTO: REUTERS

US President Donald Trump appeared to offer an olive branch to Britain on Jan 24 in a row over the role of UK soldiers in Afghanistan, calling them “among the greatest of all warriors”.

But other European countries have also reacted sharply to his comments discounting what NATO troops did in Afghanistan, with French President Emmanuel Macron the latest to comment on Jan 24.

Mr Trump had claimed NATO sent “some troops” but “stayed a little back, a little off the front lines”, in an interview with Fox News aired on Jan 22.

Canada faces 100% tariff threat over possible China deal

PHOTO: REUTERS

US President Donald Trump on Jan 24 said he would impose a 100 per cent tariff on Canada if it makes a trade deal with China and warned Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney that a deal would endanger his country.

“China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric and general way of life,” Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100 per cent tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the USA.”

Liverpool crisis deepens after Bournemouth loss

PHOTO: REUTERS

Bournemouth midfielder Amine Adli struck deep in second-half stoppage time to condemn Liverpool to their seventh Premier League defeat of the season on Jan 24, leaving the reigning champions still searching for their first league win of 2026.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said he thought he had been fouled in the build-up to Bournemouth’s winner, which came after a chaotic scramble following a long throw, but in the end his side capitulated again despite dominating for much of the second half.

“Losing never feels good, especially as a Liverpool player, and in the season we’re trying to find consistency,” the Dutch defender told Sky Sports.