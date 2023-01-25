While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 25

US targets Google’s online ad business monopoly in latest Big Tech lawsuit

The US Justice Department sued Alphabet’s Google on Tuesday, accusing the company of abusing its dominance of the digital advertising business and said Google should be forced to sell its ad manager suite, in the government’s latest jab at thwarting Big Tech’s market power.

The lawsuit tackles a business at Google that is responsible for 80 per cent of its revenue.

The Justice Department asked the court to compel Google to break up its ad technology business.

“Google has used anticompetitive, exclusionary, and unlawful means to eliminate or severely diminish any threat to its dominance over digital advertising technologies,” the antitrust complaint said.

