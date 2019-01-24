While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 24

Actor Aloysius Pang dies from injuries suffered during SAF accident in New Zealand

Singaporean actor Aloysius Pang died on Wednesday night from injuries suffered last Saturday while carrying out repair works inside a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer in New Zealand, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

In a statement issued late Wednesday night, Mindef said Corporal First Class (NS) Pang, 28, died at 8.45pm. The ministry also shed light on how the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) operationally ready national serviceman was injured.

Mindef said CFC (NS) Pang, an armament technician from the 268th Battalion Singapore Artillery, was carrying out repair works inside the Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer with two other SAF personnel on Jan 19 at the Waiouru Training Area, New Zealand.

“Unfortunately, CFC (NS) Pang sustained injuries when the gun barrel was lowered,” said the ministry.

READ MORE HERE

Nancy Pelosi tells Trump no State of Union speech until shutdown ends

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told President Donald Trump that he may not deliver a State of the Union speech in the chamber of the House of Representatives until the 33-day-old partial government shutdown has ended.

Responding forcefully to a letter from the president earlier in the day in which he essentially dared her to disinvite him, Pelosi said in a letter to Trump that the House would not consider a measure authorising the speech for now.

"Again, I look forward to welcoming you to the House on a mutually agreeable date for this address when government has been opened," Pelosi said to Trump in her letter.

READ MORE HERE

Nurse arrested after incapacitated US woman at long-term care facility gave birth

A male nurse has been arrested in Arizona on suspicion of assaulting an incapacitated woman who gave birth at a long-term care facility, in a case that has shocked the nation.

The 29-year-old victim - who police said "was not in a position to give consent" - gave birth late last month to a baby boy, sparking an investigation.

The suspect - identified as Nathan Sutherland, age 36 - has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse.

READ MORE HERE

Russia takes wraps off new missile to try to save US nuclear pact

Russia showed foreign military attaches a new cruise missile that the United States says breaches a landmark arms control pact, billing it as an exercise in transparency it hoped would persuade Washington to stay in the treaty.

Washington has threatened to pull out of the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty, alleging that the new Russian missile, the Novator 9M729 (called SSC-8 by Nato), violates the pact, which bans either side from stationing short and intermediate-range, land-based missiles in Europe.

Salman’s arrest came seven months after her husband, Omar Mateen, went on a hours-long siege at the Florida club that ended when police killed him. She was due to appear in federal court in Oakland, California on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Solskjaer has made Man United 'very dangerous', says Arsenal's Emery

Frsenal manager Unai Emery says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made Manchester United a much more dangerous team since taking over from Jose Mourinho.

Emery's side host United in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday and the Spaniard expects a stern test from Solskjaer's revitalised team.

Arsenal drew 2-2 with United at Old Trafford in the Premier League last month, shortly before Mourinho was sacked as manager after a wretched run of results.

READ MORE HERE