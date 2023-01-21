While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 21

French court orders Uber to pay some US$18m to drivers, company to appeal



French court on Friday ordered Uber to pay around 17 million euros (S$24.34 million) in damages and lost salaries to a group of drivers who argued they should have been treated like employees rather than self-employed, both parties to the case told Reuters.

“This is a huge victory after a long legal battle which started in 2020“, said lawyer Stephane Teyssier who represented the 139 drivers that had brought the case before the Conseil des Prud’hommes labour court in Lyon.

The court decided that the work relationship of his clients should have been qualified as employment contracts, which means that Uber should have reimbursed them for professional expenses like the purchase of a car, fuel and overtime, he added.

