While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 21

Trump attacks top Democrat Nancy Pelosi for rejecting Mexico wall deal

US President Donald Trump bitterly attacked top Democrat Nancy Pelosi on Sunday (Jan 20) after she rejected a deal on immigration and the Mexico border wall that would end a 30-day-old government shutdown.

Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, on Saturday called Trump's offer of temporary protections for about a million immigrants in return for US$5.7 billion to fund the wall a "non-starter."

"Nancy Pelosi has behaved so irrationally & has gone so far to the left that she has now officially become a Radical Democrat," Trump tweeted.

READ MORE HERE

Thousands protest in Athens against Macedonian accord

Scuffles broke out in central Athens Sunday (Jan 20) as tens of thousands of people protested a planned name change for neighbouring Macedonia that parliament is due to ratify this week.

After some 30 masked youths tried to force the closure of the parliament building by throwing stones, riot police responded with tear gas volleys to break up the crowd there.

Hundreds of buses, especially from northern Greece, had brought protesters in for the rally, on Syntagma square near the parliament.

READ MORE HERE

Giuliani says Trump pursued Moscow tower throughout 2016, raising questions

US President Donald Trump pursued a business deal to erect a tower bearing his name in Moscow throughout 2016, his attorney said on Sunday (Jan 20), raising new questions for congressional investigators looking into possible ties between the president and Russia.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said he may have continued to pursue the project and had discussions about it with his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, until as late as October or November 2016, when Trump was closing in on his election victory against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

"It's our understanding that they (the discussions) went on throughout 2016," Giuliani, a former New York City mayor, told NBC's Meet the Press. "Probably up to, could be up to as far as October, November," he said.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Guardiola unhappy as City keep pace with Liverpool in Huddersfield win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was far from satisfied despite a 3-0 win away to Huddersfield Town on Sunday (Jan 20) that saw his side cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points.

Liverpool's compelling 4-3 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday heaped huge pressure back onto reigning champions City but they were rarely troubled by a Town side that look a certain bet for relegation this season.

City's first goal, a deflected strike for Danilo in the 18th minute, brought up their 100th goal of the season in all competitions before Raheem Sterling scored a diving header from Leroy Sane's cross in the 54th minute and Sane himself made it 3-0 with a calm finish just two minutes later.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Winks strikes late to hand Spurs vital victory

Harry Winks headed home a 93rd minute winner to give Tottenham’s chances of securing a top-four Premier League finish a huge boost and deal another blow to Fulham’s hopes of survival with a 2-1 win at Craven Cottage.

Tottenham looked set to fail their first test without the injured Harry Kane as his deputy Fernando Llorente made an unwanted impact at the other end with an own goal to hand Fulham an early lead.

Dele Alli levelled six minutes into the second-half, but later hobbled off having appeared to pull his hamstring in another devastating injury blow to Spurs’ challenge on four fronts.

READ MORE HERE