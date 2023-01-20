While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 20

Germany may decide in ‘next hours’ on Ukraine tank supply
Berlin left the door open on Thursday to allowing allies to supply Ukraine with German-made modern battle tanks, saying it would “become clear in the next few hours or tomorrow morning”.
Ukraine’s allies are holding a crucial meeting on Friday at the US air base in Ramstein, Germany, to coordinate further military aid to Kyiv.
Ahead of the talks, pressure has been growing on Berlin to approve the delivery of German-made Leopard 2 tanks, which are keenly sought after by officials in Kyiv to fight Russian troops.
Poland and Finland have indicated that they would be willing to send the tanks to Ukraine but need German approval for the move.
In lawsuit, Trump mistakes alleged assault victim for ex-wife
After claiming that she “was not my type,” Donald Trump stunningly mistook his sexual assault accuser E. Jean Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples in testimony for her suit against the former president.
Excerpts of a deposition of Mr Trump saw him potentially undermine one of his key defences against Ms Carroll’s allegation that he raped her in a New York department store changing room in the mid-1990s.
Ms Carroll, now 79, has sued Mr Trump for both sexual assault and for defamation after he said in a 2019 interview with The Hill that she was “totally lying” and simply trying to market her book.
Chinese embassy removes camera after residents’ concerns
Surveillance cameras installed at the Chinese Embassy in Portugal’s capital Lisbon were removed or repositioned on Thursday after concerns of a “blatant violation of privacy” were raised by residents.
Three large 360-degree surveillance cameras were installed around the consular section two months ago, a resident who wished to remain anonymous told Reuters, saying they were concerned they might be able to film apartments buildings and public roads.
Five other residents Reuters spoke to also said they were concerned the cameras might be able to film apartment buildings.
Actor Alec Baldwin to be charged in Rust film shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the 2021 filming of Western Rust in New Mexico.
Santa Fe’s top prosecutor Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement on Thursday that the film’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, would also face involuntary manslaughter charges.
Hutchins’ family welcomed the announcement.
Football: Man City comeback stuns Spurs
Manchester City produced a stunning second half comeback to beat Tottenham 4-2 and prevent a potential fatal blow to their Premier League title defence on Thursday.
Two goals in three minutes just before half-time from Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal saw City staring down the barrel of a second consecutive defeat.
But Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez struck in a 12-minute period early in the second period before Mahrez added his second late on to move Pep Guardiola’s men to within five points of leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand.