While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 20

Germany may decide in ‘next hours’ on Ukraine tank supply

Berlin left the door open on Thursday to allowing allies to supply Ukraine with German-made modern battle tanks, saying it would “become clear in the next few hours or tomorrow morning”.

Ukraine’s allies are holding a crucial meeting on Friday at the US air base in Ramstein, Germany, to coordinate further military aid to Kyiv.

Ahead of the talks, pressure has been growing on Berlin to approve the delivery of German-made Leopard 2 tanks, which are keenly sought after by officials in Kyiv to fight Russian troops.

Poland and Finland have indicated that they would be willing to send the tanks to Ukraine but need German approval for the move.

