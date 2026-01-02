While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 2, 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Russia accused Ukraine of killing at least 24 people, including a child, in a drone strike on a hotel and cafe.

Russia and Ukraine trade allegations of civilian attacks on New Year’s day

Russia and Ukraine accused each other of targeting civilians over the New Year, with Moscow reporting a deadly strike on a hotel in territory it occupies in southern Ukraine while Kyiv said there had been another broad attack on its power supplies.

The reports coincide with intensive talks aimed at bringing an end to the nearly four-year-old war, overseen by US President Donald Trump. Both countries have said the other is doing all it can to influence his views and shape the outcome.

“On New Year, Russia deliberately brings war. Over 200 attack drones were launched onto Ukraine in the night,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram, saying energy infrastructure in seven regions across Ukraine had been targeted.

Italy says US has sharply cut proposed pasta duties after a review

The United States sharply lowered proposed new duties on several Italian pasta makers following a preliminary review of their alleged anti-dumping activities, the Italian foreign ministry said on Jan 1.

A US Commerce Department official said an updated analysis showed Italian exporters had addressed many of the concerns raised in an initial assessment.

In October, the United States said 13 Italian pasta companies would face an extra 92 per cent duty, on top of the regular 15 per cent tariff on most EU imports, accusing two producers in particular, La Molisana and Garofalo, of selling pasta at unfairly low prices.

People were screaming’: New Year party at Swiss ski resort turned into a disaster zone

As he approached Le Constellation bar to celebrate the New Year in a snowy Swiss ski resort bright with Christmas lights, Dominic Dubois saw flames engulfing the building.

“You could see the orange, the orange, yellow, red,” Mr Dubois told Reuters, describing chaotic scenes as bystanders and emergency crews worked together to pull victims clear.

He described how people who had managed to escape the burning building were plunged into the freezing night air. “So one of the priorities was to get everyone warm ... the curtains of the restaurant were used,” he said.

India’s KFC, Pizza Hut operators to merge in US$934 million deal

India’s KFC and Pizza Hut operators Sapphire Foods and Devyani International said on Jan 1 they will merge in a US$934 million (S$1.2 billion) deal, creating a fast-food franchisee powerhouse in the world’s most populous country.

The deal comes as India’s fast-food franchisees grapple with higher costs, slowing same-store sales and margin pressure, while facing stiff competition from McDonald’s and Domino’s Pizza operators in a market where consumers are cutting back on non-essential spending.

Devyani will issue 177 shares for every 100 shares of Sapphire as part of the deal and it expects annual synergies of 2.1 billion to 2.25 billion rupees (S$30 million to S$32.18 million) from the second full year of operations of the combined entity.

Leeds hold Liverpool to goalless draw at Anfield

Liverpool could only manage a 0-0 New Year’s Day draw with Leeds United on Jan 1 that cost Arne Slot’s men precious points in the Premier League title race.

Holders Liverpool are fourth in the standings with 33 points after 19 games, 12 behind leaders Arsenal, while Leeds are 16th with 21 points, seven above the relegation zone.

Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin briefly celebrated what he thought was the winning goal in the 81st minute when he latched onto a pass from Noah Okafor and lifted the ball over onrushing goalkeeper Alisson Becker, but it was ruled out for offside.