While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 19

Nato announces months-long exercise with 90,000 troops

Nato announced on Jan 18 that it would begin its largest military exercise in decades next week, involving 90,000 troops and testing the allies’ ability over months to engage in a conflict with an adversary like Russia.

Steadfast Defender 2024 will run to late May and involve units from all 31 Nato member countries plus candidate-member Sweden, US General Christopher Cavoli, Nato’s Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, told journalists.

The exercise, composed of a series of smaller individual drills, will span from North America to Nato’s eastern flank, close to the Russian border.

It will involve 50 naval vessels, 80 aircraft and over 1,100 combat vehicles.

