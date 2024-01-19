While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 19

Nato announces months-long exercise with 90,000 troops
Nato announced on Jan 18 that it would begin its largest military exercise in decades next week, involving 90,000 troops and testing the allies’ ability over months to engage in a conflict with an adversary like Russia.
Steadfast Defender 2024 will run to late May and involve units from all 31 Nato member countries plus candidate-member Sweden, US General Christopher Cavoli, Nato’s Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, told journalists.
The exercise, composed of a series of smaller individual drills, will span from North America to Nato’s eastern flank, close to the Russian border.
It will involve 50 naval vessels, 80 aircraft and over 1,100 combat vehicles.
Calls for calm after Iran, Pakistan trade strikes on militants
The United Nations and the United States appealed for restraint on Jan 18, after Iran and Pakistan traded deadly air strikes on militant targets on each other’s territory.
The rare military action across the porous border between the heavily armed neighbours has further stoked tensions already enflamed by the Israel-Hamas war.
Pakistan’s strikes against militant targets in Iran early on Jan 18 came two days after similar Iranian strikes on its territory, and prompted Teheran to summon Islamabad’s envoy.
At least 12 children drown in Indian lake as boat capsizes
At least 12 children and their two teachers drowned in India on Jan 18 when a boat on which they were riding during a picnic capsized, officials said.
Rescuers pulled 20 children to safety from Harni Lake in Vadodara city and are searching for two more who are missing, police and district officials said, adding that some children are undergoing intensive care treatment.
It was not immediately clear how many people were on the boat and local media reports cited overcrowding as a possible reason behind the incident, which police did not confirm.
Russia protests put spotlight on wartime ethnic grievances
The trial of a minority rights activist in Russia this week sparked one of the biggest outbreaks of social unrest in the country since the start of the war in Ukraine, highlighting the strain the conflict has imposed on Russia’s complex ethnic relations.
Hundreds of protesters clashed with the police in the provincial town of Baymak, near Russia’s border with Kazakhstan, after a local court sentenced an advocate for the local Bashkir ethnic minority to four years in prison.
He was convicted of inciting ethnic discord and discrediting the Russian army.
Henderson leaves Saudi after six months to join Ajax
England midfielder Jordan Henderson has signed for Ajax Amsterdam after terminating his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq after six months, the two clubs said on Jan 18.
Henderson joined Al-Ettifaq on a three-year deal after 12 years at Premier League side Liverpool.
“I’m sad to say that I will be leaving Al Ettifaq with immediate effect. It wasn’t an easy decision but one that I feel is best for me and my family,” Henderson said on X.