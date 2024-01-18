While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 18

Biden, Republicans talking Ukraine, US border

President Joe Biden was meeting with House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and other congressional leaders on Jan 17 afternoon to discuss immigration policy at the US border and funding for Ukraine.

Republicans in Congress have blocked emergency funding that Mr Biden has requested for Ukraine and threaten to force a partial shutdown of the government in an effort to tighten security along the US-Mexico border; they blame Mr Biden’s policies for leading to an influx of immigrants into the United States.

Mr Biden, a Democrat, sought to reform the US immigration system with proposed legislation at the beginning of his term that was opposed by Republicans. The White House is open to new restrictions on who can seek US asylum and expanding deportation authority, but many Democrats oppose such measures.

Mr Johnson told reporters before the meeting that he would press Mr Biden for clarity on the endgame for the war between Russia and Ukraine and accountability for US funds to support Kyiv.

